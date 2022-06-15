×
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
S&P 500   3,735.48
DOW   30,364.83
QQQ   275.91
Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means
Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk

EU launches legal action against UK over post-Brexit changes

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press


European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic holds up documents as he speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Britain's government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally rewrite post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some U.K. lawmakers and EU officials who say the move violates international law. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is launching legal action against the U.K. in response to unilateral moves to rewrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the post-Brexit deal between both sides, the bloc's executive branch said Wednesday.

The proposed U.K. bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That will override parts of the trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with the EU less than two years ago.

The EU believes that the UK’s unilateral decision is violating international law. The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

The 27-nation bloc will restart the infringement procedure launched against the U.K. government last year after Britain unilaterally extended a grace period that applies to trade on the island of Ireland.

The action had been put on hold in September 2021 as both parties tried to find joint solution. In addition, the EU will kick off further action against the U.K. for a perceived failure to carry out necessary controls under the EU rules, and to provide trade statistics data as required under the protocol.

In the final stages of an infringement procedure, which can last for months, the European Commission can refer such cases to the bloc’s highest court. The European Court of Justice has jurisdiction to rule on matters of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU country — the Republic of Ireland. When Britain left the EU and its borderless free-trade zone, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish land border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Instead, to protect the EU’s single market, there are checks on some goods, such as meat and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.


British unionists in Northern Ireland say the new checks have put a burden on businesses and frayed the bonds between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. -- seen by some unionists as a threat to their British identity.

Britain’s Conservative government says the Brexit rules also are undermining peace in Northern Ireland, where they have caused a political crisis. Northern Ireland’s main unionist party is blocking the formation of a new power-sharing government in Belfast, saying it won’t take part until the Brexit trade rules are scrapped.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.