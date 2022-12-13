EU makes breakthrough on climate-protection import tax

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union moved closer Tuesday to pushing through an unprecedented tax on foreign companies that want to import products that do not meet climate-protection standards that EU companies have to comply with.

The breakthrough between the EU parliament and the 27 member states still stopped short of a full deal, but brought the implementation of the system within striking distance. Because some aspects of the tax, known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, are tied up in other dossiers, a full decision on the tax can only be completed at a later date.

The tax will seek to create a competitive level playing field after EU companies complained that they had to incur high costs to meet climate targets while international competitors could simply import their goods without such constraints and price local producers out of the market.

"This will ensure a balanced treatment of such imports and is designed to encourage our partners in the world to join the EU’s climate efforts,” said Czech Industry Minister Jozef Síkela.

“Only countries with the same climate ambition as the EU will be able to export to the EU” without being hit by the tax, the EU parliament said in a statement. “The new rules will therefore ensure that EU and global climate efforts are not undermined by production being relocated from the EU to countries with less ambitious policies.”

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

