EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans





BRUSSELS (AP) — In what European Union nations hope will be a tipping point in economic recovery from the pandemic, finance ministers from the the bloc have approved the EU-funded recovery plans of a dozen of the 27 member states.

Tuesday's decision will allow the member states concerned to start unlocking funds for pre-financing of a great many projects that should make the EU's economy greener and more digitally advanced.

The approval to prepare for the release of funds is a key step in the 800-billion euro ($950 billion) support program that EU nations agreed on in principle last summer when their economies were mired in the worst economic downturn of the bloc's existence.

“This is the real start” of the EU's plans to reinvigorate and renew the economies, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said. "This will boost confidence in the markets, in countries and allow investments and reforms to start.”

The dozen nations include the EU's economic juggernauts like France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The other nations are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovakia.

Other approvals are expected later in the summer.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

There are two narratives that are getting conflated when it comes to inflation. The first is whether or not inflation is occurring. And the second is whether inflation will get out of control.To the first point, the clear answer is absolutely. There are price increases in everything from commodities to semiconductor chips. And even though lumber prices have gone down it’s a good bet that many consumers will put off their deck projects for another day.And, of course, inflation numbers tend to strip out gas and groceries – but those are precisely the areas where consumers feel inflation the most. Inflation is real.But is this just “transitory” as many analysts and the Fed itself claim? Or is it only the beginning of something much worse? The answer to those questions is probably above our pay grade.As an investor, the inflation narrative only changes where you allocate your investment dollars. And for the most part, you’re probably only looking at a small percentage of your portfolio.However, the first rule of investing is to not lose money so it’s important to identify companies that can provide a hedge against inflation – transitory or otherwise.That’s the focus of this special presentation. Right now there are many strong companies that benefit when inflation is on the rise.