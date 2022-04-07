EU nations OK new Russia sanctions, including on coal





BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries on Thursday approved new punishing sanctions against Russia, including an EU embargo on coal imports, in the wake of evidence of torture and killings emerging from war zones outside Kyiv.

The ban on coal imports will be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine and is estimated to be worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year, the EU presidency, held by France, announced. In the meantime, the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

“The package is very substantial and extends sanctions against Russia to new sectors” and more oligarchs, the presidency said, mentioning officials linked to propaganda, military security and high technology linked to the Ukraine war.

The deal was given the final political go-ahead in a meeting of EU ambassadors and will be enacted once published in the EU’s official journal, likely on Friday.

So far, banning natural gas has remained out of reach, but not because of lack of support from the European parliament.

The legislature approved a resolution by a 513-22 margin — with 19 abstentions — demanding “an immediate full embargo on Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas.”

Even if the move underscores the EU’s determination to act against the Kremlin, it carried little more than moral weight, since it is up to the member states themselves to unanimously impose such bans.

And energy is key in Europe’s trade relations with Russia. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said that the 27-nation bloc is paying a billion euros a day for energy provisions, accounting for over 35 billion euros since the war started.

Late Thursday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that, if not gas, oil would be on the list soon. “The next step we are looking intensively at the moment (is) oil, so to prepare to be able to phase out oil,” she told reporters.

On Wednesday, the United States announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine.

The moves against Sberbank and Alfa Bank prohibit assets from touching the U.S. financial system and bar Americans from doing business with those institutions.

The EU sanctions approved late Thursday also included the freezing of assets of several Russian banks, an extension of a arms export ban covering contracts prior to 2014, and other export bans totaling some 10 billion euros. The nations also approved a further 5.5 billion in imports and a ban on port access for Russian vessels.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.