EU, New Zealand strike free trade deal after 4 years' talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and New Zealand say they have concluded a free trade deal after four years of negotiations.

According to the EU, trade with New Zealand is expected to increase by 30% as a result of the deal, with removing tariffs alone saving businesses €140 million ($146 million) in duties per year.

The 27-nation bloc said Thursday that EU investment flows into New Zealand could increase by over 80%. Bilateral trade in goods between the two partners has risen steadily in recent years, reaching almost €7.8 billion in 2021. The EU is New Zealand’s third-biggest trade partner.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.