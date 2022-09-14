EU Parliament adopts new bloc-wide rules on minimum wages

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
The Coming Copper Bull Run (Ad)
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
Potential Gold Rush For Investors Sparked By USA Vs. China Trade War (Ad)
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Hot Stock Ready To Move (Ad)
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

EU Parliament adopts new bloc-wide rules on minimum wages

Wed., September 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Parliament members vote on the Renewable Energy directive, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted new legislation aimed at guaranteeing “decent” minimum wages for workers across the 27-nation bloc.

The vote — with 505 in favor, 92 against and 44 abstentions — came as inflation and skyrocketing energy bills have left many households struggling to make ends meet.

Minimum wages across the EU vary widely, and setting a minimum remains a competence of member countries. The highest minimum wages are in Luxembourg, Ireland and Germany, the lowest in Bulgaria, Latvia and Estonia, according to EU data.

Under the new law, member countries will have to guarantee “that their national minimum wages allow workers to lead a decent life, taking into account the cost of living and wider pay levels," the Parliament said.

The legislation will apply to all EU workers who have an employment contract or employment relationship.

EU governments will have two years to comply with the legislation once it is formally approved by the European Council, likely later this month.

“Prices for groceries, energy bills and housing are exploding. People are really struggling to make ends meet. We have no time to waste, work must pay again," said Agnes Jongerius, a lawmaker from the Socialists and Democrats group.

The law would also boost collective bargaining for pay in countries where fewer than 80% of workers are covered by the process.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.