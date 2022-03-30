S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

EU proposes new rules to discourage disposable fast fashion

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | Raf Casert, Associated Press


European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, right, speaks with European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans during the European Commission weekly College Meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The European Union is warning consumers to stop using their clothing like throwaway tissues and is planning measures to counter the spiraling use of polluting "fast fashion." (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union warned consumers to stop using their clothes like disposable facial tissues and said Wednesday that it plans to counter the polluting use of trendy fast fashion.

New rules proposed by the EU's executive arm call for a mandatory minimum use of recycled fibers by 2030 and would ban the destruction of many unsold products. The European Commission rules also seek to contain the release of microplastics and improve global labor conditions in the garment industry.

“We want sustainable products to become the norm,” commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said. “The clothes we wear should last longer than three washes.”

The changes would require a massive shift in an industry that in order to keep costs and prices down, produces items with a short life span in developing nations in Asia and Latin America, often under poor working conditions.

“All textiles should be long lasting, recyclable, made of recycled fibers and free of dangerous substances. The strategy also aims to boost reuse and repair sectors and address textile waste,” Timmermans said.

Almost three-quarters of all clothing and textiles used in EU are imported. In 2019, the 27-nation bloc imported over 80 billion euros ($89.2 billion) in clothes, mainly from China, Bangladesh and Turkey, according to the European Commission, and the average consumer throws away 11 kilos (over 24 pounds) of textiles a year.

Although targeting clothing made for mass consumption, the EU also wants luxury brands to set the standard for sustainable fashion in an industry where the fleeting and ephemeral is essential to turnover.

“There’s a cultural change taking place,” Timmermans said, added that major fashion houses “are always the first to show the way forward.”

“The designers, the artists - they realize that the world has changed and that we need to revisit the way we design fashion," he said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.