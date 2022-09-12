EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech's tweaked COVID booster

S&P 500   4,099.67 (+0.79%)
DOW   32,342.81 (+0.59%)
QQQ   309.19 (+0.68%)
AAPL   162.61 (+3.33%)
MSFT   265.81 (+0.51%)
META   168.43 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   110.24 (-0.37%)
AMZN   135.40 (+1.60%)
TSLA   302.43 (+0.92%)
NVDA   142.71 (-0.81%)
NIO   21.21 (+10.70%)
BABA   94.22 (+2.26%)
AMD   83.89 (-1.83%)
T   17.22 (+1.12%)
MU   57.47 (+0.05%)
CGC   3.67 (+0.55%)
F   15.49 (+0.45%)
GE   75.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   115.61 (+0.37%)
AMC   9.89 (+1.75%)
PYPL   97.51 (+1.33%)
PFE   48.22 (+0.79%)
NFLX   236.38 (+1.20%)
S&P 500   4,099.67 (+0.79%)
DOW   32,342.81 (+0.59%)
QQQ   309.19 (+0.68%)
AAPL   162.61 (+3.33%)
MSFT   265.81 (+0.51%)
META   168.43 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   110.24 (-0.37%)
AMZN   135.40 (+1.60%)
TSLA   302.43 (+0.92%)
NVDA   142.71 (-0.81%)
NIO   21.21 (+10.70%)
BABA   94.22 (+2.26%)
AMD   83.89 (-1.83%)
T   17.22 (+1.12%)
MU   57.47 (+0.05%)
CGC   3.67 (+0.55%)
F   15.49 (+0.45%)
GE   75.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   115.61 (+0.37%)
AMC   9.89 (+1.75%)
PYPL   97.51 (+1.33%)
PFE   48.22 (+0.79%)
NFLX   236.38 (+1.20%)
S&P 500   4,099.67 (+0.79%)
DOW   32,342.81 (+0.59%)
QQQ   309.19 (+0.68%)
AAPL   162.61 (+3.33%)
MSFT   265.81 (+0.51%)
META   168.43 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   110.24 (-0.37%)
AMZN   135.40 (+1.60%)
TSLA   302.43 (+0.92%)
NVDA   142.71 (-0.81%)
NIO   21.21 (+10.70%)
BABA   94.22 (+2.26%)
AMD   83.89 (-1.83%)
T   17.22 (+1.12%)
MU   57.47 (+0.05%)
CGC   3.67 (+0.55%)
F   15.49 (+0.45%)
GE   75.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   115.61 (+0.37%)
AMC   9.89 (+1.75%)
PYPL   97.51 (+1.33%)
PFE   48.22 (+0.79%)
NFLX   236.38 (+1.20%)
S&P 500   4,099.67 (+0.79%)
DOW   32,342.81 (+0.59%)
QQQ   309.19 (+0.68%)
AAPL   162.61 (+3.33%)
MSFT   265.81 (+0.51%)
META   168.43 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   110.24 (-0.37%)
AMZN   135.40 (+1.60%)
TSLA   302.43 (+0.92%)
NVDA   142.71 (-0.81%)
NIO   21.21 (+10.70%)
BABA   94.22 (+2.26%)
AMD   83.89 (-1.83%)
T   17.22 (+1.12%)
MU   57.47 (+0.05%)
CGC   3.67 (+0.55%)
F   15.49 (+0.45%)
GE   75.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   115.61 (+0.37%)
AMC   9.89 (+1.75%)
PYPL   97.51 (+1.33%)
PFE   48.22 (+0.79%)
NFLX   236.38 (+1.20%)

EU regulator clears Pfizer-BioNTech's tweaked COVID booster

Mon., September 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren't going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of a tweaked booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against two of the latest versions of omicron, as countries look to bolster their immunization programs ahead of winter.

The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine — which targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 — should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the modified vaccine shot the green light last month.

According to the World Health Organization, the BA.5 version of omicron is responsible for most of the COVID-19 spreading globally; it made up about 87% of all virus sequences shared with the biggest public database.

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency also cleared two combination vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. which aimed at protecting against the earlier omicron subvariant BA.1.

It’s unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data. But there’s evidence that they are safe, so waiting for more study on their effectiveness would risk another mutation appearing before people are immunized.

Scientists warn that the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection.

Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but experts expect a surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the coming winter in the northern hemisphere. So far the virus has killed over 6.5 million people worldwide.


___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.