S&P 500   3,799.61
DOW   31,008.69
QQQ   314.42
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
Stocks slip as Wall Street takes a breather after 4-day run
Insider Q&A: Bitcoin's massive rise and what comes next
Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege
8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Line 3 pipeline project
15 Products to Spruce up Your Work-From-Home Station This New Year
Carnival expects 2021 loss but says 2022 bookings are strong
pixel
S&P 500   3,799.61
DOW   31,008.69
QQQ   314.42
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
Stocks slip as Wall Street takes a breather after 4-day run
Insider Q&A: Bitcoin's massive rise and what comes next
Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege
8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Line 3 pipeline project
15 Products to Spruce up Your Work-From-Home Station This New Year
Carnival expects 2021 loss but says 2022 bookings are strong
pixel
S&P 500   3,799.61
DOW   31,008.69
QQQ   314.42
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
Stocks slip as Wall Street takes a breather after 4-day run
Insider Q&A: Bitcoin's massive rise and what comes next
Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege
8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Line 3 pipeline project
15 Products to Spruce up Your Work-From-Home Station This New Year
Carnival expects 2021 loss but says 2022 bookings are strong
pixel
S&P 500   3,799.61
DOW   31,008.69
QQQ   314.42
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
Stocks slip as Wall Street takes a breather after 4-day run
Insider Q&A: Bitcoin's massive rise and what comes next
Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege
8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Line 3 pipeline project
15 Products to Spruce up Your Work-From-Home Station This New Year
Carnival expects 2021 loss but says 2022 bookings are strong
pixel
Log in

EU regulator is considering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | The Associated Press


A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their COVID-19 vaccine to be licensed across the European Union.

In a statement Tuesday, the EU regulator said it has received a request for the vaccine to be green-lighted under an expedited process and that it could be approved by Jan. 29 during an EMA meeting, “provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete.”

The drugs agency for the 27-nation EU has already approved two other coronavirus vaccines, one made by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech and another by Moderna.

Britain gave its approval to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last month and has been using it. India approved it this month.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be a key vaccine for many countries because of its low cost, availability and ease of use. It can be kept in refrigerators rather than the ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer vaccine requires. The company has said it will sell it for $2.50 a dose and plans to make up to 3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Researchers claim the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given a half dose because of a manufacturing error. However, the second group included only 2,741 people -- too few to be conclusive.

Questions also remain about how well the vaccine protects older people. Only 12% of study participants were over 55 and they were enrolled later, so there hasn’t been enough time to see whether they develop infections at a lower rate than those not given the vaccine.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)2.6$37.77+1.7%4.02%14.99Hold$40.07
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10

As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to hit new all-time highs regularly, it's challenging for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.

This goes for both share price since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.

While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful of undervalued stocks trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved, or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.

Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.

You might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks in this list. While these low-priced stocks have many differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.

View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.