S&P 500   4,599.25 (+0.52%)
DOW   35,078.16 (+0.35%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)
S&P 500   4,599.25 (+0.52%)
DOW   35,078.16 (+0.35%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)
S&P 500   4,599.25 (+0.52%)
DOW   35,078.16 (+0.35%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)
S&P 500   4,599.25 (+0.52%)
DOW   35,078.16 (+0.35%)
QQQ   368.11 (+0.88%)
AAPL   177.20 (+0.91%)
MSFT   311.87 (+0.38%)
FB   228.25 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,861.99 (+1.16%)
AMZN   3,381.30 (+0.04%)
TSLA   1,100.45 (+0.79%)
NVDA   283.43 (+0.44%)
NIO   21.48 (+1.27%)
AMD   121.71 (+1.22%)
CGC   8.01 (+0.88%)
MU   80.89 (+1.29%)
GE   93.36 (+1.48%)
F   17.63 (+5.76%)
AMC   28.84 (-1.67%)
PFE   52.96 (-0.60%)
PYPL   120.11 (+3.39%)
BA   193.85 (+3.02%)

EU regulator starts reviewing Spanish COVID vaccine booster

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


A medical staff member prepares a Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain, on March 16, 2021. The European Medicines Agency said it has begun an accelerated review process for an experimental coronavirus vaccine booster made by the Spanish company Hipra. In a statement on Tuesday, the EU medicines regulator said its evaluation is based on preliminary data from laboratory studies and research in adults that compared Hipra’s booster shot to the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

MADRID (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said Tuesday it has begun an accelerated review process for an experimental coronavirus vaccine booster made by the Spanish company Hipra.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that its evaluation is based on preliminary data from laboratory studies and research in adults that compared Hipra's booster shot to the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. It said early results suggest the immune response achieved with Hipra “may be effective” against COVID-19, including the hugely infectious omicron variant.

Hipra is a protein-based vaccine and is made using similar technology as the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized by the EMA and other agencies in December. It contains two versions of the coronavirus' spike protein that were made in a lab, which are intended to prompt an immune response when a person is immunized.

Hipra is intended to be a booster shot in people who have been fully vaccinated with a messenger RNA vaccine or a vector-based vaccine, like the ones made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Until now, Hipra has mainly focused on making vaccines for animals.

Scientists believe using different types of vaccines can increase the body's immune response and numerous countries have adopted a “mix-and-match” strategy for COVID-19 vaccination.

Hipra has reportedly sold tens of millions of its vaccine to Vietnam and has estimated it could make about 600 million doses this year.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.6$176.90-0.5%2.40%22.65Buy$182.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.