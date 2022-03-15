EU regulators clear Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of MGM

S&P 500   4,232.48 (+1.42%)
DOW   33,364.32 (+1.27%)
QQQ   324.37 (+1.95%)
AAPL   153.31 (+1.79%)
MSFT   283.08 (+2.40%)
FB   188.32 (+0.91%)
GOOGL   2,557.05 (+1.51%)
AMZN   2,914.60 (+2.73%)
TSLA   793.79 (+3.58%)
NVDA   227.05 (+6.45%)
BABA   74.93 (-3.64%)
NIO   14.73 (+4.47%)
AMD   108.27 (+5.89%)
CGC   5.80 (+1.75%)
MU   72.25 (+4.11%)
GE   91.52 (-1.01%)
T   23.04 (+0.66%)
F   15.92 (+1.14%)
DIS   132.96 (+3.05%)
AMC   13.79 (+1.70%)
PFE   52.09 (-0.31%)
PYPL   98.44 (+1.62%)
BA   177.00 (+0.84%)
S&P 500   4,232.48 (+1.42%)
DOW   33,364.32 (+1.27%)
QQQ   324.37 (+1.95%)
AAPL   153.31 (+1.79%)
MSFT   283.08 (+2.40%)
FB   188.32 (+0.91%)
GOOGL   2,557.05 (+1.51%)
AMZN   2,914.60 (+2.73%)
TSLA   793.79 (+3.58%)
NVDA   227.05 (+6.45%)
BABA   74.93 (-3.64%)
NIO   14.73 (+4.47%)
AMD   108.27 (+5.89%)
CGC   5.80 (+1.75%)
MU   72.25 (+4.11%)
GE   91.52 (-1.01%)
T   23.04 (+0.66%)
F   15.92 (+1.14%)
DIS   132.96 (+3.05%)
AMC   13.79 (+1.70%)
PFE   52.09 (-0.31%)
PYPL   98.44 (+1.62%)
BA   177.00 (+0.84%)
S&P 500   4,232.48 (+1.42%)
DOW   33,364.32 (+1.27%)
QQQ   324.37 (+1.95%)
AAPL   153.31 (+1.79%)
MSFT   283.08 (+2.40%)
FB   188.32 (+0.91%)
GOOGL   2,557.05 (+1.51%)
AMZN   2,914.60 (+2.73%)
TSLA   793.79 (+3.58%)
NVDA   227.05 (+6.45%)
BABA   74.93 (-3.64%)
NIO   14.73 (+4.47%)
AMD   108.27 (+5.89%)
CGC   5.80 (+1.75%)
MU   72.25 (+4.11%)
GE   91.52 (-1.01%)
T   23.04 (+0.66%)
F   15.92 (+1.14%)
DIS   132.96 (+3.05%)
AMC   13.79 (+1.70%)
PFE   52.09 (-0.31%)
PYPL   98.44 (+1.62%)
BA   177.00 (+0.84%)
S&P 500   4,232.48 (+1.42%)
DOW   33,364.32 (+1.27%)
QQQ   324.37 (+1.95%)
AAPL   153.31 (+1.79%)
MSFT   283.08 (+2.40%)
FB   188.32 (+0.91%)
GOOGL   2,557.05 (+1.51%)
AMZN   2,914.60 (+2.73%)
TSLA   793.79 (+3.58%)
NVDA   227.05 (+6.45%)
BABA   74.93 (-3.64%)
NIO   14.73 (+4.47%)
AMD   108.27 (+5.89%)
CGC   5.80 (+1.75%)
MU   72.25 (+4.11%)
GE   91.52 (-1.01%)
T   23.04 (+0.66%)
F   15.92 (+1.14%)
DIS   132.96 (+3.05%)
AMC   13.79 (+1.70%)
PFE   52.09 (-0.31%)
PYPL   98.44 (+1.62%)
BA   177.00 (+0.84%)

EU regulators clear Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of MGM

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | The Associated Press


An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, on Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. European regulators on Tuesday cleared Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, saying the deal doesn't raise any competition concerns. Amazon said last year it was buying MGM in a deal worth $8.45 billion that the online shopping giant said was aimed at bulking up its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

LONDON (AP) — European regulators on Tuesday cleared Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, saying the deal doesn't raise any competition concerns.

The online shopping giant said last year that it was buying MGM in a $8.45 billion deal aimed at bulking up its video streaming service with more content to watch.

The European Commission said its investigation found the deal “would not significantly reduce competition" in European markets, including for movie and TV production, wholesale supply of TV channels and retail supply of “audiovisual services."

The commission, the European Union's executive arm, and its top competition watchdog said MGM's content can't be considered “must-have" and it's “not among the top production studios,” despite holding the rights to successful franchises including James Bond.

Known for its roaring lion logo, MGM is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood but its star has faded considerably over the years.

It still has a vast library, with famous characters such as Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther, which Amazon has said it would use to create new movies and shows.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.