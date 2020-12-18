EU says EU-UK face weekend 'last attempt' to get trade deal

European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier addresses European lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Barnier said that the bloc and the United Kingdom were starting a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier, center, arrives to the main chamber of the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Barnier said that the bloc and the United Kingdom were starting a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A fishing vessel comes into the harbour in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
Lorries queue to enter the Port of Dover as the clock ticks down on the chance for the UK to strike a deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, in Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
A fisherman aboard a vessel after docking in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost leaves the UK delegation to meet European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The European Parliament has issued an ultimatum to Brexit negotiators, warning that MEPs will not ratify a trade deal this year if an agreement is not secured by Sunday night. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier addresses European lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Barnier said that the bloc and the United Kingdom were starting a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier addresses European lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Barnier said that the bloc and the United Kingdom were starting a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
A man sits in a bench under the sun outside the EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier said that the bloc and the United Kingdom were starting a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Lorries queue to enter the Port of Dover as the clock ticks down on the chance for the UK to strike a deal before the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, in Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the only way to get a deal is for the 27-nation bloc to compromise since “the U.K. has done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves."
“That’s really where we are,” Johnson said, adding “no sensible government" could agree to the EU demands as they stand.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the EU parliament both sides were in the “home straight of the negotiations," which have already come a long way in nine months of talks but are still short of a final compromise.
Barnier called it “a very serious and somber situation" if a deal falls through, with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake.
The European Parliament has set a Sunday night deadline for the talks since it still will have to approve any deal before Dec. 31, when a transition period following Britain's Jan. 31 withdrawal from the EU will expire.
“It's the moment of truth," Barnier said. “We have very little time remaining — just a few hours."
A failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos on the borders at the start of 2021 as new tariffs would add to other impediments to trade enacted by both sides. The talks have bogged down on two main issues over the past days — the EU’s access to U.K. fishing waters and assurances of fair competition between businesses.
“We have reached the hard nuts to crack,” Barnier said.
Johnson has made fisheries and U.K. control over its waters a key demand in the long saga of Britain’s departure from the EU.
Barmier said the EU understood and respected the U.K's. desire to rule its own waves, but said that “a credible period of adjustment” had to be given, if EU boats are to be kicked out of British waters despite centuries of tradition of sharing them.
On top of that, the more London denies access to its waters, the more the EU can impose duties and tariffs.
“The European Union also has to maintain its sovereign right to react or to compensate,” Barnier said, highlighting that the U.K. seafood industry is extremely dependent on exports to the 27-nation bloc.
The European Parliament issued a three-day ultimatum to negotiators to strike a trade deal if it’s to be in a position to ratify an agreement this year. European lawmakers said they will need to have the terms of any deal in front of them by late Sunday if they are to organize a special gathering before the end of the year.
If a deal comes later, it could only be ratified in 2021, as the parliament wouldn’t have enough time to debate a proposed agreement before that.
A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides, but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.
Britain’s Parliament must also approve any Brexit deal, and the Christmas break adds to the timing complications. Lawmakers are due to be on vacation from Friday until Jan. 5, but the government has said they could be called back on 48 hours’ notice to approve an agreement if one is struck.
While both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.
Both sides have said they would try to mitigate the impact of a no-deal scenario, but most experts think that whatever short-term measures are put in place, the disruptions to trade will be immense.
___
Mike Corder contributed from The Hague
___
Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit
7 Clean Energy Stocks With A Bright Future
The debate over renewable energy (i.e., clean energy) versus nonrenewable energy derived from fossil fuels was always going to come down to dollars and cents. Since 2016, things haven’t been easy for renewable energy companies. As the United States pushed towards energy independence, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on the industrial segments. The sector was subject to less favorable policies by electricity regulators. Plus, competing energy sources like coal received more help.
But a funny thing happened over the past four years. Renewable energy companies continued to grow. This is continuing a pattern that renewable sources of energy are becoming cost-competitive for businesses. And that is increasing demand.
One of the best parts of this sector for investors is that there are many ways to play the sector. In addition to solar and wind, hydrogen stocks are becoming an intriguing way to invest in renewable energy.
So rather than looking at this election as a choice between bad and good, investors should really be viewing it as a case of “good or better.” Because no matter who wins the election, clean energy stocks will continue to grow.
View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks With A Bright Future".