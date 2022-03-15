S&P 500   4,232.48 (+1.42%)
DOW   33,364.32 (+1.27%)
QQQ   324.37 (+1.95%)
AAPL   153.31 (+1.79%)
MSFT   283.08 (+2.40%)
FB   188.32 (+0.91%)
GOOGL   2,557.05 (+1.51%)
AMZN   2,914.60 (+2.73%)
TSLA   793.79 (+3.58%)
NVDA   227.05 (+6.45%)
BABA   74.93 (-3.64%)
NIO   14.73 (+4.47%)
AMD   108.27 (+5.89%)
CGC   5.80 (+1.75%)
MU   72.25 (+4.11%)
GE   91.52 (-1.01%)
T   23.04 (+0.66%)
F   15.92 (+1.14%)
DIS   132.96 (+3.05%)
AMC   13.79 (+1.70%)
PFE   52.09 (-0.31%)
PYPL   98.44 (+1.62%)
BA   177.00 (+0.84%)
EU slaps sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped sanctions on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia.

The EU included the Russian oligarch in its updated list of individuals facing assets freeze and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Abramovich had already been punished in Britain by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration last week. The aluminum magnate was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen under British sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has also been suspended as director of the Premier League club.

The EU said Abramovich “has had privileged access to the (Russian) president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian war on Ukraine at h ttps://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


