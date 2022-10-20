EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,728.17 (+0.89%)
DOW   30,766.72 (+1.13%)
QQQ   273.92 (+1.27%)
AAPL   145.29 (+0.99%)
MSFT   240.46 (+1.68%)
META   135.90 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   101.72 (+2.10%)
AMZN   117.60 (+2.20%)
TSLA   209.50 (-5.65%)
NVDA   126.58 (+5.04%)
NIO   11.36 (+4.03%)
BABA   74.55 (+4.60%)
AMD   59.78 (+4.46%)
T   17.07 (+9.85%)
MU   54.75 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.46 (+1.65%)
F   12.09 (-0.33%)
GE   71.44 (+1.29%)
DIS   99.52 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.95%)
PYPL   86.78 (+2.73%)
PFE   43.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   270.50 (-0.69%)
S&P 500   3,728.17 (+0.89%)
DOW   30,766.72 (+1.13%)
QQQ   273.92 (+1.27%)
AAPL   145.29 (+0.99%)
MSFT   240.46 (+1.68%)
META   135.90 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   101.72 (+2.10%)
AMZN   117.60 (+2.20%)
TSLA   209.50 (-5.65%)
NVDA   126.58 (+5.04%)
NIO   11.36 (+4.03%)
BABA   74.55 (+4.60%)
AMD   59.78 (+4.46%)
T   17.07 (+9.85%)
MU   54.75 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.46 (+1.65%)
F   12.09 (-0.33%)
GE   71.44 (+1.29%)
DIS   99.52 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.95%)
PYPL   86.78 (+2.73%)
PFE   43.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   270.50 (-0.69%)
S&P 500   3,728.17 (+0.89%)
DOW   30,766.72 (+1.13%)
QQQ   273.92 (+1.27%)
AAPL   145.29 (+0.99%)
MSFT   240.46 (+1.68%)
META   135.90 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   101.72 (+2.10%)
AMZN   117.60 (+2.20%)
TSLA   209.50 (-5.65%)
NVDA   126.58 (+5.04%)
NIO   11.36 (+4.03%)
BABA   74.55 (+4.60%)
AMD   59.78 (+4.46%)
T   17.07 (+9.85%)
MU   54.75 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.46 (+1.65%)
F   12.09 (-0.33%)
GE   71.44 (+1.29%)
DIS   99.52 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.95%)
PYPL   86.78 (+2.73%)
PFE   43.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   270.50 (-0.69%)
S&P 500   3,728.17 (+0.89%)
DOW   30,766.72 (+1.13%)
QQQ   273.92 (+1.27%)
AAPL   145.29 (+0.99%)
MSFT   240.46 (+1.68%)
META   135.90 (+2.00%)
GOOGL   101.72 (+2.10%)
AMZN   117.60 (+2.20%)
TSLA   209.50 (-5.65%)
NVDA   126.58 (+5.04%)
NIO   11.36 (+4.03%)
BABA   74.55 (+4.60%)
AMD   59.78 (+4.46%)
T   17.07 (+9.85%)
MU   54.75 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.46 (+1.65%)
F   12.09 (-0.33%)
GE   71.44 (+1.29%)
DIS   99.52 (+0.54%)
AMC   6.29 (+2.95%)
PYPL   86.78 (+2.73%)
PFE   43.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   270.50 (-0.69%)

EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers

Thu., October 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on Shahed Aviation Industries in Iran and three Iranian armed forces generals for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity by helping to supply drones to Russia to use in the war against its neighbor.

Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians. Russia is accused of sending waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike power plants and other key infrastructure.

In response, the EU imposed an asset freeze on the company, as well as an asset freeze and travel ban on the three officers, who are also suspected of links to Iran’s drone program.

EU headquarters said in a statement that the move “is a signal of the EU’s resolve to respond swiftly and decisively to Iran’s actions supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine. The EU condemns the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their deadly deployment in the war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Iran on Thursday denied as “baseless” accusations it was sending missiles and drones to Russia for Russian forces to use in the invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter that he has spoken on the phone with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the issue.

Amirabdollahian said that “we have defense cooperation with Russia, but without a doubt, sending weapons and drones against Ukraine is not our policy.”

Earlier this week, EU foreign ministers agreed to slap sanctions on Iranian’s morality police as well as 11 officials, including the information minister, over the security crackdown on anti-government protesters.

EU officials say the 27-nation bloc is determined to push ahead with sanctions in areas like human rights and the war in Ukraine despite the likelihood that such measures could inflame tensions with Tehran as the Europeans struggle to revive the international agreement aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.


____

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.