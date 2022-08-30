EU split over Russia visa ban, weighs Ukraine army training

S&P 500   3,985.75 (-1.11%)
DOW   31,814.81 (-0.89%)
QQQ   301.01 (-1.12%)
AAPL   159.09 (-1.42%)
MSFT   262.93 (-0.87%)
META   157.64 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   108.76 (-0.60%)
AMZN   127.81 (-1.53%)
TSLA   280.56 (-1.50%)
NVDA   154.53 (-2.20%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.67%)
BABA   93.05 (-3.67%)
AMD   86.65 (-2.08%)
T   17.87 (+0.51%)
MU   56.43 (-1.02%)
CGC   3.67 (-7.32%)
F   15.38 (-1.22%)
GE   75.53 (-0.68%)
DIS   112.80 (-0.64%)
AMC   9.18 (-3.06%)
PYPL   92.03 (-0.68%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.30%)
NFLX   222.04 (-1.13%)
S&P 500   3,985.75 (-1.11%)
DOW   31,814.81 (-0.89%)
QQQ   301.01 (-1.12%)
AAPL   159.09 (-1.42%)
MSFT   262.93 (-0.87%)
META   157.64 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   108.76 (-0.60%)
AMZN   127.81 (-1.53%)
TSLA   280.56 (-1.50%)
NVDA   154.53 (-2.20%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.67%)
BABA   93.05 (-3.67%)
AMD   86.65 (-2.08%)
T   17.87 (+0.51%)
MU   56.43 (-1.02%)
CGC   3.67 (-7.32%)
F   15.38 (-1.22%)
GE   75.53 (-0.68%)
DIS   112.80 (-0.64%)
AMC   9.18 (-3.06%)
PYPL   92.03 (-0.68%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.30%)
NFLX   222.04 (-1.13%)
S&P 500   3,985.75 (-1.11%)
DOW   31,814.81 (-0.89%)
QQQ   301.01 (-1.12%)
AAPL   159.09 (-1.42%)
MSFT   262.93 (-0.87%)
META   157.64 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   108.76 (-0.60%)
AMZN   127.81 (-1.53%)
TSLA   280.56 (-1.50%)
NVDA   154.53 (-2.20%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.67%)
BABA   93.05 (-3.67%)
AMD   86.65 (-2.08%)
T   17.87 (+0.51%)
MU   56.43 (-1.02%)
CGC   3.67 (-7.32%)
F   15.38 (-1.22%)
GE   75.53 (-0.68%)
DIS   112.80 (-0.64%)
AMC   9.18 (-3.06%)
PYPL   92.03 (-0.68%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.30%)
NFLX   222.04 (-1.13%)
S&P 500   3,985.75 (-1.11%)
DOW   31,814.81 (-0.89%)
QQQ   301.01 (-1.12%)
AAPL   159.09 (-1.42%)
MSFT   262.93 (-0.87%)
META   157.64 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   108.76 (-0.60%)
AMZN   127.81 (-1.53%)
TSLA   280.56 (-1.50%)
NVDA   154.53 (-2.20%)
NIO   19.48 (-1.67%)
BABA   93.05 (-3.67%)
AMD   86.65 (-2.08%)
T   17.87 (+0.51%)
MU   56.43 (-1.02%)
CGC   3.67 (-7.32%)
F   15.38 (-1.22%)
GE   75.53 (-0.68%)
DIS   112.80 (-0.64%)
AMC   9.18 (-3.06%)
PYPL   92.03 (-0.68%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.30%)
NFLX   222.04 (-1.13%)

EU split over Russia visa ban, weighs Ukraine army training

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Lorne Cook, Associated Press

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, right, shakes hands with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as he arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union nations were divided Tuesday over whether to slap a broad visa ban on Russian citizens, torn between a desire to ramp up pressure on President Vladimir Putin and concern about punishing people who may not even support his war on Ukraine.

The 27-nation EU already tightened visa restrictions on Russian officials and businesspeople in May, but calls have mounted from, notably, Poland and the Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — for a broader ban on tourists.

“There must be more restrictions on travel for Russian citizens,” Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said.

“We cannot simply give bonuses to people which are supporting such presidents as Putin,” he told reporters in Czech capital Prague, where EU defense and foreign ministers are meeting.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is chairing the talks, has said that a visa ban on all Russian citizens is unlikely to be agreed on. Germany and France are leading a push to tighten visa restrictions, rather than impose an outright ban.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed support for suspending more parts of the 2007 EU agreement with Russia, and to halt the issuing of multiple-entry or multi-year visas.

But Baerbock said it’s important “that we don’t deprive ourselves of what made it possible for us to allow persecuted people in Russia to leave very quickly.”

“We should not punish those who have the courage to stand up against this regime,” Baerbock said at a Cabinet gathering north of Berlin, from where she is due to travel to Prague on Wednesday.

Finland’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, said his country is worried about a kind of Russian “tourist route” through Helsinki airport. He said Finland will unilaterally slash the granting of tourist visas to Russians to 10% of their usual number from Sept. 1.


As of Thursday, Finland, which has the longest border with Russia of all EU countries, will only allow Russian citizens to apply for tourist visas on one day a week, and only in four cities in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Moscow was closely following the EU visa discussions and described them as part of Western moves against Russia that are “irrational and bordering on madness.” He warned that Moscow will retaliate if Russian citizens are targeted.

In talks earlier Tuesday, EU defense ministers weighed the possibility of setting up a training mission for Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces, but the bloc's countries disagree over what added value such an effort might bring.

Ukraine has provided the EU with a list of short- and long-term requirements, ranging from basic military training and organizing resistance to high-level instruction on the use of equipment or defending against nuclear and chemical weapons.

Several countries already provide military training on a bilateral basis, but some feel that it’s important to throw the EU’s combined weight behind the effort. The Netherlands highlighted new demining training that it’s providing with Germany.

Others fear that an EU effort of 27 countries might be too unwieldy.

“It’s not maybe the quickest way. I’m not so convinced,” Luxembourg Defense Minister Francois Bausch said. Austria was also cool on the idea. Pabriks said that Latvia stands ready to help, but that such an EU-wide mission “must be practical.”

In the end, Borrell said, the ministers agreed “on launching the work necessary to define the parameters” of what such a mission might look like, meaning that little movement is likely at the EU level for some time.

The ministers also discussed ways of pooling military resources and material, and using their collective weight to jointly purchase defense equipment and help European industry “to ramp up production capacities,” Borrell said.

“We are depleting our stocks. We are providing so many capacities to Ukraine that we have to refill our stocks,” he said.

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad sought help from EU partners to “backfill” his country’s national defense needs so that it can be free to send more military equipment to Ukraine, including Mig-29 fighter jets.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin, and Jari Tanner in Helsinki, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.