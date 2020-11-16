EU, UK enter tension-filled week seeking post-Brexit deal

S&P 500   3,618.80 (+0.94%)
DOW   29,873.41 (+1.34%)
QQQ   292.12 (+0.41%)
AAPL   120.63 (+1.15%)
MSFT   216.63 (+0.06%)
FB   276.87 (-0.03%)
GOOGL   1,776.73 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,115.05 (-0.44%)
TSLA   408.15 (-0.09%)
NVDA   539.70 (+1.47%)
BABA   259.25 (-0.61%)
CGC   24.44 (+0.04%)
GE   9.56 (+3.35%)
MU   60.83 (+5.01%)
AMD   82.83 (+1.72%)
T   29.12 (+0.73%)
F   8.75 (+2.46%)
ACB   6.79 (-4.10%)
NIO   44.82 (+0.58%)
GILD   61.05 (+0.78%)
NFLX   479.54 (-0.68%)
BA   201.35 (+7.61%)
DIS   144.15 (+4.18%)
S&P 500   3,618.80 (+0.94%)
DOW   29,873.41 (+1.34%)
QQQ   292.12 (+0.41%)
AAPL   120.63 (+1.15%)
MSFT   216.63 (+0.06%)
FB   276.87 (-0.03%)
GOOGL   1,776.73 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,115.05 (-0.44%)
TSLA   408.15 (-0.09%)
NVDA   539.70 (+1.47%)
BABA   259.25 (-0.61%)
CGC   24.44 (+0.04%)
GE   9.56 (+3.35%)
MU   60.83 (+5.01%)
AMD   82.83 (+1.72%)
T   29.12 (+0.73%)
F   8.75 (+2.46%)
ACB   6.79 (-4.10%)
NIO   44.82 (+0.58%)
GILD   61.05 (+0.78%)
NFLX   479.54 (-0.68%)
BA   201.35 (+7.61%)
DIS   144.15 (+4.18%)
S&P 500   3,618.80 (+0.94%)
DOW   29,873.41 (+1.34%)
QQQ   292.12 (+0.41%)
AAPL   120.63 (+1.15%)
MSFT   216.63 (+0.06%)
FB   276.87 (-0.03%)
GOOGL   1,776.73 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,115.05 (-0.44%)
TSLA   408.15 (-0.09%)
NVDA   539.70 (+1.47%)
BABA   259.25 (-0.61%)
CGC   24.44 (+0.04%)
GE   9.56 (+3.35%)
MU   60.83 (+5.01%)
AMD   82.83 (+1.72%)
T   29.12 (+0.73%)
F   8.75 (+2.46%)
ACB   6.79 (-4.10%)
NIO   44.82 (+0.58%)
GILD   61.05 (+0.78%)
NFLX   479.54 (-0.68%)
BA   201.35 (+7.61%)
DIS   144.15 (+4.18%)
S&P 500   3,618.80 (+0.94%)
DOW   29,873.41 (+1.34%)
QQQ   292.12 (+0.41%)
AAPL   120.63 (+1.15%)
MSFT   216.63 (+0.06%)
FB   276.87 (-0.03%)
GOOGL   1,776.73 (+0.25%)
AMZN   3,115.05 (-0.44%)
TSLA   408.15 (-0.09%)
NVDA   539.70 (+1.47%)
BABA   259.25 (-0.61%)
CGC   24.44 (+0.04%)
GE   9.56 (+3.35%)
MU   60.83 (+5.01%)
AMD   82.83 (+1.72%)
T   29.12 (+0.73%)
F   8.75 (+2.46%)
ACB   6.79 (-4.10%)
NIO   44.82 (+0.58%)
GILD   61.05 (+0.78%)
NFLX   479.54 (-0.68%)
BA   201.35 (+7.61%)
DIS   144.15 (+4.18%)
Log in

EU, UK enter tension-filled week seeking post-Brexit deal

Monday, November 16, 2020 | Raf Casert And Jill Lawless , Associated Press

David Frost
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost, center, removes his face mask to talk to the media as he arrives for Brexit talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Britain and the EU say any post-Brexit trade deal must be agreed upon by mid-November so it can be ratified by the end of the year, but the negotiations remain stuck on key issues like fishing rights and competition rules. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators on Monday entered yet another tension-filled week as they sought a belated post-Brexit trade deal that needs to be vetted and get legislative approval before a Jan. 1 cutoff date.

With both sides refusing to blink on any of the three key outstanding issues, time is increasingly in short supply, especially since the EU approval process would need to take around four weeks.

The U.K. already left the EU on Jan. 31, but a transition period when EU rules apply to trade and other issues runs until the end of next month. Both sides had hoped to get a trade deal by then to save hundreds of thousands of jobs that could be at stake if Brexit amounts to a brutal cliff edge divorce.

As top negotiators resumed meetings in Brussels on Monday, neither side was ready to cede any ground just yet.

“We are working very hard to get a deal, but there is quite a lot to do,” said U.K. chief negotiator David Frost as he entered EU headquarters for more talks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office, meanwhile, again set out the strict conditions.

“If we are to make progress in the coming days, we need to see more realism from the EU on what it means for the U.K. to be an independent state," said Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack. “There will be no change in our approach.”

If there is no change, however, the 27-nation EU insisted it wasn't up to the bloc to do all the compromising. And the EU insisted that it wouldn't be forced into any deal because of time pressure.

“Conditions will have to be right," European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said, adding that the EU had long-standing red lines where it wouldn't budge.

The bloc accuses Britain of wanting retain access to the EU’s lucrative markets, much like any member, without agreeing to follow its rules. The EU fears Britain will slash social and environmental standards, and pump state money into U.K. industries, becoming a low-regulation economic rival on the bloc’s doorstep.

Britain says the EU is making unreasonable demands and is failing to treat it as an independent, sovereign state.

At some point, it will come to EU and UK leaders to settle the final divisive issues. And the EU expected that Johnson's self-isolation for two weeks because he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus wouldn't affect the talks he has had with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“There have been regular contacts in any case by phone," Mamer said. “I am sure they will continue to have these contacts."

If there is no deal, businesses on both sides of the English Channel will face tariffs and other barriers to trade starting on Jan. 1. That would hurt economies on both sides, with the impact falling most heavily on the U.K., whose economy is already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

____

Jill Lawless reported from London.


15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending

There are more than 200 publicly-traded real-estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can buy through your brokerage account. Given the sheer number of REITs, it can be hard to identify which real-estate stocks are going to outperform the market.

Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,000 distinct recommendations for REITs. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same REIT.

This slide show lists the 15 REITs that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.