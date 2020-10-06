EU unveils 9 billion euro investment plan for the Balkans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Tuesday that it will invest up to 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in the Western Balkans to help develop transport and energy infrastructure and spur economic growth and employment in six countries of the volatile region.
The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, said the funds will be invested in Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia from 2021-2027. The countries have ambitions to join the EU and the funds will help bring their economies into line with the bloc’s standards
The plan will see money funneled into 10 main areas, including road and rail networks, renewable energy, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, improving waste and water management, the renovation of public buildings and the roll-out of broadband.
But Brussels expects the Balkans countries to forge ahead with political and economic reforms aimed at aligning them with EU rules and standards to get the money.
“This plan goes hand in hand with the implementation of the reforms because without the reforms it’s impossible to create the right business environment” for investors, said EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.
“It means they need a proper functioning rule of law system, independent judiciary, a reliable tax system that will make it interesting for (companies) to come and invest in the region,” he told reporters.
8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor
In 2018, it was cannabis. In 2019, it was 5G. And yet before either of those trends, artificial intelligence (or AI) was growing relentlessly and undeniably.
Artificial intelligence stems from the simple fact that computers are getting smarter. And they are being designed to process information faster. The words “machine learning” are being used to summarize the creation of algorithms, freed from human programmers, which train themselves on massive data sets. Earlier this year, two separate artificial intelligence “machines” demonstrated the ability to “read” Wikipedia entries and answer questions better than humans did.
But AI is more than a parlor trick. Chances are at some point today, you’ve experienced a benefit of artificial intelligence. You may have gotten to this page because of an internet search. You may have asked Alexa or your Google Assistant to perform a command. You may have voice-activated your Roomba vacuum. You may have used an AI-powered GPS system to get to wherever you’re reading this.
In the future, you may be hailing an autonomous car. A virtual assistant will be able to place calls for you to make appointments. But instead of sounding like a robot, the assistant will sound human, with an understanding of context and nuance.
And those are just two applications. There will be more because the possibilities of artificial intelligence are expansive. But they can also be somewhat chilling. Many of the functions that are performed by humans today may be made obsolete by AI. But that’s a subject for another day.
Right now, you want to know how you can profit from this emerging trend.
You’ve come to the right place. In this special presentation, we will take a look at 8 stocks that can help you profit from the artificial intelligence trend.
View the "8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor".