EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud

S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings

EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud

Wed., October 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. and the European Union have set up a task force tasked with resolving a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break World Trade Organization rules.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by U.S. Congress in August, electric car buyers are eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500 as long as the vehicle runs on a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent. The EU believes that the measure is a potential trans-Atlantic trade barrier discriminating against foreign producers.

The EU announced on Wednesday that Bjoern Seibert, the head of cabinet to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Berlin with U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Mike Pyle to launch the task force.

A first meeting will take place next week.

“The Task Force will address specific concerns raised by the EU related to the IRA," the Commission said. “Both sides agreed on the importance of close coordination to support sustainable and resilient supply chains across the Atlantic, including to build the clean energy economy."

U.S. Democratic Party members of Congress included the credit in the climate and health care policy law as a way of incentivizing domestic battery and electric vehicle production. But manufacturers in Europe and South Korea, which sell millions of vehicles in the U.S., have threatened to lodge legal complaints with the World Trade Organization.

The European Commission said last month that parts of the law can help fight climate change by accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. But the EU’s executive branch also expressed concerns about the potential discriminatory nature of the electric vehicle tax credit provision.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, welcomed the launch of the task force “to continue promoting deeper understanding of the law’s meaningful progress on lowering costs for families, our shared climate goals, and opportunities and concerns for EU producers.”


___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.