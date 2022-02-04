EU, US to resume trading oysters, mussels after long dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States have agreed to resume trade in oysters, clams, mussels and scallops starting at the end of February, settling a 10-year trade dispute.

Trade in live mollusks between the EU and the U.S. had stopped in 2011 due to a divide in regulatory standards.

Under the deal announced Friday, two EU member countries — Spain and the Netherlands — will be allowed to export mollusks to the U.S., while two American states — Massachusetts and Washington — can now trade to the EU.

“I warmly welcome this deal, which resolves a longstanding issue we have been working hard to unlock," said Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission executive vice president and commissioner for trade.

Both sides praised the deal as another positive step in their trade relationship since U.S. President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump.

“Since the EU-U.S. summit in June 2021, we have made several breakthroughs: grounding the Airbus-Boeing dispute, launching the Trade and Technology Council and pausing our steel and aluminum trade dispute," Dombrovskis said. “All these achievements, plus this latest resumption of trade in bivalve mollusks, help to create sustainable economic growth and jobs for our workers.”

In addition to Spain and the Netherlands, the EU said that other member countries could join the agreement and be allowed to export mollusks to the U.S. under a simplified authorization procedure.

The U.S. is the EU’s largest trade and investment partner.

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.