EU warns it may act to defend Spain in dispute with Algeria

×
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)
S&P 500   3,907.75 (-2.74%)
DOW   31,493.36 (-2.42%)
QQQ   289.42 (-3.33%)
AAPL   137.79 (-3.40%)
MSFT   255.07 (-3.67%)
META   176.52 (-4.07%)
GOOGL   2,217.72 (-3.44%)
AMZN   109.43 (-5.79%)
TSLA   690.59 (-3.97%)
NVDA   170.27 (-5.66%)
NIO   17.86 (-5.10%)
BABA   108.73 (-1.06%)
AMD   95.40 (-3.44%)
CGC   3.69 (-4.16%)
MU   63.18 (-4.30%)
T   20.76 (-0.57%)
GE   71.69 (-4.13%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   100.26 (-2.94%)
AMC   12.34 (-3.44%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.55%)
PYPL   78.85 (-6.25%)
NFLX   184.68 (-4.20%)

EU warns it may act to defend Spain in dispute with Algeria

Friday, June 10, 2022 | Ciarán Giles, Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Top European Union officials said Friday the bloc was treating the crisis between Algeria and Spain with the “utmost concern” and warned it was prepared to take action to defend the interests of its members.

In a joint statement, European Commission executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the decision by Algeria to suspend a two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain, potentially freezing trade between the two countries, appeared “to be in violation of the EU-Algeria Association Agreement, in particular in the area of trade and investment.”

“This would lead to a discriminatory treatment of an EU member state and adversely affect the exercise of the Union’s rights under the Agreement,” the statement said.

While urging dialogue to resolve the dispute, the EU officials said “the EU is ready to stand up against any type of coercive measures applied against" an EU nation.

The statement came after Spanish Foreign Minister José Albares traveled to Brussels on Friday to discuss the country's crisis with Algeria.

The treaty suspension was the latest move by Algeria to put pressure on Madrid after the Spanish government changed its long-standing policy regarding the contested territory of Western Sahara. Algeria recalled its ambassador to Spain in March after Madrid came out in support of Morocco’s attempts to keep Western Sahara under its rule. Algeria supports the territory’s independence movement.

After the meeting with EU officials, Albares said “the unilateral measure” taken by Algeria violated the accord with the EU.

He sad the EU and Spain agreed “to make a firm defense of our businesses and Spain's interests, which are also European businesses and the interests of the European Union.”

Albares insisted that “what we want is dialogue and we're not going to give any excuse for any escalation.”


The statement Friday came after the EU on Thursday urged Algeria to reverse its decision.

Spain's chief worry has been that the suspension might affect important gas supplies from Algeria, but the government said that so far this has not happened. Algeria supplies 23% of Spain's gas needs.

Spain and the rest of the 27-nation bloc are hustling now to find alternatives to Russian energy imports to protest Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Industry ministry figures show Spain exported 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in goods to Algeria last year while it imports were valued at nearly 5 billion euros.

Spain was the colonial power in Western Sahara until it was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Since then, neighbors Algeria and Morocco have been at odds over the fate of the region.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.