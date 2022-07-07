×
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists
S&P 500   3,845.08
DOW   31,037.68
QQQ   288.80
Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded 
It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks 
3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E's
Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Stocks fall on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists

EU warns of dire climate season ahead with droughts, fires

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


The fire burns on a hill near Korydallos, west of Athens, early Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Dozens of firefighters, are battling a brush fire west of Athens. No injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive warned on Thursday that the continent is facing one of its toughest years when it comes to natural disasters like droughts and wildfires because of increasing climate change.

With extremely dry weather hitting several Mediterranean nations, EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič told legislators on Thursday that “the present drought in Europe could become the worst ever.” Fires ravaging huge swaths of countryside only acerbate the climate crisis, he said.

“Statistics show that since 2017, we have the most intense, intense forest fires ever seen in Europe. And that we unfortunately expect the 2022 forest fire season could follow this trend,” he said.

Extended drought conditions have hit several member states like Greece and Italy and a heat wave last month went as far up as northern Germany. It heightened concerns across Europe for more disasters for the rest of the summer.

Šefčovič said the EU is already funding the deployment of over 200 firefighters from across the bloc to deal with fires in Greece.

Italy is in the midst of an early summer heat wave, coupled with the worst drought in northern Italy in 70 years and the conditions were linked to the disaster last Sunday when a huge chunk of the Marmolada glacier cleaved off and crashed onto hikers.

The death toll stands at nine, with five people who had been hiking there still unaccounted for.

“The tragic event in Marmolada is just the latest example of disasters linked to warmer temperatures and thus to climate change,” Šefčovič said.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.