EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past

S&P 500   4,001.37 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,867.25 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.60 (+0.22%)
AAPL   149.92 (+0.15%)
MSFT   243.32 (-1.53%)
META   115.66 (+2.34%)
GOOGL   96.55 (+0.15%)
AMZN   99.74 (-1.04%)
TSLA   193.31 (-1.36%)
NVDA   164.55 (+0.78%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.49 (+2.43%)
AMD   74.73 (+3.26%)
T   19.18 (+0.68%)
MU   62.32 (-0.32%)
CGC   4.26 (+0.95%)
F   14.25 (-1.72%)
GE   86.68 (+0.43%)
DIS   95.73 (+0.76%)
AMC   7.81 (+8.47%)
PYPL   91.04 (+0.01%)
PFE   49.68 (+4.37%)
NFLX   309.45 (+6.66%)
S&P 500   4,001.37 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,867.25 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.60 (+0.22%)
AAPL   149.92 (+0.15%)
MSFT   243.32 (-1.53%)
META   115.66 (+2.34%)
GOOGL   96.55 (+0.15%)
AMZN   99.74 (-1.04%)
TSLA   193.31 (-1.36%)
NVDA   164.55 (+0.78%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.49 (+2.43%)
AMD   74.73 (+3.26%)
T   19.18 (+0.68%)
MU   62.32 (-0.32%)
CGC   4.26 (+0.95%)
F   14.25 (-1.72%)
GE   86.68 (+0.43%)
DIS   95.73 (+0.76%)
AMC   7.81 (+8.47%)
PYPL   91.04 (+0.01%)
PFE   49.68 (+4.37%)
NFLX   309.45 (+6.66%)
S&P 500   4,001.37 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,867.25 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.60 (+0.22%)
AAPL   149.92 (+0.15%)
MSFT   243.32 (-1.53%)
META   115.66 (+2.34%)
GOOGL   96.55 (+0.15%)
AMZN   99.74 (-1.04%)
TSLA   193.31 (-1.36%)
NVDA   164.55 (+0.78%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.49 (+2.43%)
AMD   74.73 (+3.26%)
T   19.18 (+0.68%)
MU   62.32 (-0.32%)
CGC   4.26 (+0.95%)
F   14.25 (-1.72%)
GE   86.68 (+0.43%)
DIS   95.73 (+0.76%)
AMC   7.81 (+8.47%)
PYPL   91.04 (+0.01%)
PFE   49.68 (+4.37%)
NFLX   309.45 (+6.66%)
S&P 500   4,001.37 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,867.25 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.60 (+0.22%)
AAPL   149.92 (+0.15%)
MSFT   243.32 (-1.53%)
META   115.66 (+2.34%)
GOOGL   96.55 (+0.15%)
AMZN   99.74 (-1.04%)
TSLA   193.31 (-1.36%)
NVDA   164.55 (+0.78%)
NIO   11.43 (-1.12%)
BABA   72.49 (+2.43%)
AMD   74.73 (+3.26%)
T   19.18 (+0.68%)
MU   62.32 (-0.32%)
CGC   4.26 (+0.95%)
F   14.25 (-1.72%)
GE   86.68 (+0.43%)
DIS   95.73 (+0.76%)
AMC   7.81 (+8.47%)
PYPL   91.04 (+0.01%)
PFE   49.68 (+4.37%)
NFLX   309.45 (+6.66%)

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past

Mon., November 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks with journalists as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. EU foreign ministers will hold exchanges of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Great Lakes region and Western Balkans. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past.

Long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over the Kosovo government’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates. On Nov. 5, 10 Serb lawmakers, 10 prosecutors and 576 police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region resigned over the move.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said their resignations have left police stations and courts unstaffed, and that “in this vacuum the worst can happen. So both parties need to show more flexibility.”

Under the ban, about 6,300 ethnic Serbs owning cars with number plates deemed to be illegal in Kosovo were to be warned until Nov. 21, then fined for the following two months. From April 21, they would only be permitted to drive with temporary local plates.

“We cannot reach this date without having an agreement or we will be on the edge of a dangerous situation,” Borrell told reporters — referring to Nov. 21 — after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

He said that Kosovo negotiators were due in Brussels on Monday evening and that he stood ready to call a meeting of Serbia and Kosovo leaders to get an agreement sealed before next week.

The issue of Kosovo’s independence sparked a 1998-99 war in which about 13,000 people died. Serbia launched a brutal crackdown to curb a separatist rebellion by the territory’s ethnic Albanians. NATO bombed Serbia in 1999 to end the war.

Kosovo unilaterally broke away from Serbia in 2008. The Serbian government, with support from China and Russia, has refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood. The United States and most of its European allies recognize Kosovo as an independent country.


Serbia and Kosovo must normalize their relations in order to join the European Union. But EU-mediated talks aimed at helping them have stalled, triggering concerns of more instability more than two decades after the conflict.

“They are at a crossroads now. They have to decide which way they want to go. Towards the European Union, or towards the past,” Borrell said.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.