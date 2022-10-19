Europe fears US climate act will tip 'level playing field'

BERLIN (AP) — Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States.

The EU has criticized the legislation, approved by Congress in August, for including clauses that it says discriminate against European automakers.

“We need to work on adequate European responses to this American Inflation Reduction Act, which might jeopardize the developing field between our two continents,” French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after talks with his German counterparts.

Asked what such a response might entail, Le Maire said, “We are not talking about tit for tat." But he told reporters that France wanted to explore “all the options with our European partners."

“We should seize any opportunity that we have to talk to the U.S. administration and to explain very clearly that we do not want to be hit by these (latest) decisions of the Biden administration and by the consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act,” he said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck also expressed concern about the effects the U.S. measures could have on Europe.

“We see that companies and firms are drawn away from Europe to the U.S. because of the strong subsidies paid there,” he said. “We can’t (enter into) a trade war in times like this.”

"We are in good talks with our American partners, but this needs definitely a strong answer, a strong, strong European reply,” Habeck added.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .