S&P 500   3,783.28
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street's big rally fades, yields rise
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 

Europe holds 44-leader summit in Prague without Russia

Thu., October 6, 2022 | Lorne Cook And Karel Janicek, Associated Press

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir arrives for a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a "European Political Community" aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.

The inaugural summit of the European Political Community involves the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU — and Turkey.

Russia is the one major European power not invited, along with its neighbor and supporter in the war Belarus.

“What you will see here is that Europe stands in solidarity against the Russian invasion in Ukraine," Iceland's prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir, told reporters at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic, where the gathering is taking place.

Her Belgian counterpart, Alexander De Croo, said that “if you just look at the attendance here, you see the importance. The whole European continent is here, except two countries: Belarus and Russia. So it shows how isolated those two countries are.”

The summit is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron and is backed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They say it's aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, but the summit is overshadowed by war and takes place as pressure builds to allow Ukraine to join the EU.

“This meeting is a way of looking for a new order without Russia. It doesn’t mean that we want to exclude Russia forever, but this Russia — Putin’s Russia — has not a seat,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters. “Unhappily you cannot build a security order with Russia."

Critics claim the new forum is an attempt to put the brakes on EU enlargement. Others fear it may become a talking shop, perhaps convening once or twice a year but devoid of any real clout or content.


In a speech unveiling his idea in May, Macron may have fueled the enlargement concerns.

“The war in Ukraine and the legitimate aspiration of its people, just like that of Moldova and Georgia, to join the European Union, encourages us to rethink our geography and the organization of our continent,” he said.

But even with the outpouring of support for Ukraine — in the form of weapons so it can fight back or shelter for people fleeing — Macron said, “we all know perfectly well that the process which would allow them to join, would in reality take several years, and most likely several decades.”

What is needed, Macron said, is “a new space for political and security cooperation, cooperation in the energy sector, in transport, investments, infrastructures, the free movement of persons and in particular of our youth.”

Thursday's summit was to kick off with an opening ceremony, followed by a series of meetings where leaders will discuss the key challenges Europe faces: security, energy, climate, the dire economic situation, and migration.

No EU money or programs are on offer, and no formal declaration will be issued after the summit.

The forum, an EU official involved in preparations said, “does not replace existing organizations, structures or processes and does not aim to create new ones at this stage.” The proof of its worth will probably only be known once a second summit is held.

Sylvie Corbet contributed to this report.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

