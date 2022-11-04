S&P 500   3,735.01 (+0.41%)
DOW   32,109.45 (+0.34%)
QQQ   259.65 (-0.32%)
AAPL   134.84 (-2.91%)
MSFT   215.27 (+0.48%)
META   88.23 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   84.14 (+0.85%)
AMZN   88.87 (-0.48%)
TSLA   210.75 (-2.12%)
NVDA   137.69 (+2.59%)
NIO   11.21 (+12.78%)
BABA   68.27 (+4.69%)
AMD   60.91 (+1.33%)
T   18.10 (-0.39%)
MU   55.16 (+3.14%)
CGC   3.26 (-5.51%)
F   13.30 (+0.30%)
GE   79.47 (+1.39%)
DIS   98.42 (-0.84%)
AMC   5.45 (-4.39%)
PYPL   72.50 (-5.29%)
PFE   46.76 (+0.41%)
NFLX   258.22 (-4.03%)
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV

Fri., November 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. Children's hospitals in parts of the country are seeing a distressing surge in RSV, a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. Cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. Then, with restrictions easing, the summer of 2021 brought an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus. (CDC via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world's first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year.

In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody designed to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2.

At the moment, babies at high risk of the disease can be given monthly shots to protect them during RSV season.

In September, the European Medicines Agency recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on advanced research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared to be safe, compared to infants who got a dummy treatment. The drug is given in a single injection.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand prevention efforts to all infants,” said Silke Mader, co-founder of the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants.

In the U.S., RSV is causing an early surge of infections in children’s hospitals this year. European health officials are warning there could be a similar spike across the continent.

For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But the virus can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly. The virus can infect deep in the lungs and in small babies, it can impede breathing by inflaming their tiny airways.

RSV kills about 100,000 babies annually, mostly in developing countries.

Nirsevimab was developed to give newborns and infants immediate protection against RSV through an antibody to prevent infections in their respiratory systems.

Earlier this week, Pfizer announced preliminary research showing that a new vaccine given to pregnant women could help protect their babies against RSV, after decades of failure to develop an effective shot.

