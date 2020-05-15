Europe relaxes virus restrictions but cases flare elsewhere

Mariachi musicians wear masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic as they play a serenade at Garibaldi square, now empty of visitors, in Mexico City, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Rob Barton, right, and Charlie Downe have lunch at a restaurant along the shoreline as stage 1 of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions begin in Sydney, Friday, May 15, 2020. Some pubs, clubs and restaurants are reopening with a limit of 10 patrons while following distancing guidelines. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Doctors and nurses chant slogans during a protest outside 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Doctors and nurses are demanding better salaries and the purchase of more personal protection equipment amidst the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Workers in protective gear sanitize beneath the baroque sculpted bronze canopy of St. Peter's Baldachin inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, May 15, 2020. Churches in Italy are preparing to reopen to the public for masses from May 18 after Italy partially lifted restrictions last week following a two-month lockdown due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A waitress with a protective mask serves a guest a coffee at cafe 'Sperl' in Vienna, Austria, Friday, May 15, 2020. In Austria gastronomy may open again under certain conditions from Friday on. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
From left, Tejmur, Naile, Layla and Emil Hacimuradov from Neuwied enjoy to feed sparrows as they have breakfast in a bakery at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 15, 2020. After month of a nationwide lockdown restaurants are reopening in more German states on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
A passenger wearing a full protective suit arrives from London at the Barcelona airport, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Travellers arriving in Spain from overseas start from Friday going into a 14-day confinement as the country takes timid steps toward re-opening borders with eyes set on reactivating the crucial tourism industry. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Passengers arrive at the Barcelona airport, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Travellers arriving in Spain from overseas start from Friday going into a 14-day confinement as the country takes timid steps toward re-opening borders with eyes set on reactivating the crucial tourism industry. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Grave diggers wearing protective suits bury a COVID-19 victim as relatives and friends stand at a safe distance, in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims in Kolpino, outside St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A woman cleans SS. Quirico and Giulitta Church in Giussano, northern Italy, Friday, May 15, 2020, also placing chairs at the correct distance. Churches in Italy are preparing to reopen to the public for masses from May 18 after Italy partially lifted restrictions last week following a two-month lockdown due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
An employee of a restaurant at the Paulsplatz square puts up a parasol in Frankfurt, Germany, May 15, 2020. The restaurants and pubs in Hesse are allowed to reopen under strict regulations. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)
An employee disinfects the counter in the Hard Rock Cafe in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 15, 2020. Restaurants with their own food supply are allowed to open their indoor and outdoor areas again under hygiene regulations in Berlin. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP)
Workers line up for medical workers to take swabs for the coronavirus test at a large factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Friday, May 15, 2020. Wuhan have begun testing inhabitants for the coronavirus as a program to test everyone in the Chinese city of 11 million people in 10 days got underway. (Chinatopix Via AP)
Street seller Jaime Caldera, originally from San Antonio, Texas, offers face masks for sale in Los Angeles Thursday, May 14, 2020. Leaving home in Los Angeles now requires bringing a face covering, part of the price for reopening more businesses and activities in America's second-largest city, which is moving cautiously as less-populated areas of California press ahead. The mask rule is the same in surrounding Los Angeles County, which has emerged as California's epicenter for the virus. The county has a quarter of California's nearly 40 million people but more than half of its more than 3,000 virus deaths. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A worker prepares for reopening at a DVD shop in shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 15, 2020. Shopping malls in Thailand are preparing to reopen on May 17 almost two months after authorities ordered them closed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
People gather at Trocadero square next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Thursday, May 14, 2020. France is cautiously easing the two-month lockdown across the country. Specific measures, such as more widely spaced stalls, have been implemented to enforce physical distancing.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
BERLIN (AP) — Several European countries where coronavirus infections have slowed moved ahead Friday with relaxing border restrictions, while the U.S. reported a record drop in retail sales that threatened stores and weighed down the sinking economy. Infection flare-ups in Mexico and elsewhere served as a reminder the pandemic is far from over.
Slovenia, which has been gradually easing strict lockdown measures, declared that the spread of the virus is now under control and that European Union residents could now enter from Austria, Italy and Hungary.
Germany prepared to open its border with Luxembourg at midnight and to increase the number of crossings open from France, Switzerland and Austria. Travelers will still need to demonstrate a “valid reason” to enter Germany, and there will be spot checks, but the goal is to restore free travel by June 15.
In the U.S., retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away from stores. The Commerce Department’s report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so quickly that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%.
The sharpest drops from March to April were at clothiers, electronics stores, furniture stores and restaurants. A long-standing migration of consumers toward online purchases is accelerating.
Elsewhere in the U.S., the Grand Canyon National Park was scheduled to reopen Friday to allow visitors in for day trips but not overnight. Some regions in New York were also expected to reopen.
Back in Germany, states agreed to drop a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering from the EU and several other European countries, including Britain, said Armin Laschet, the governor of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
“Germany will only overcome the corona crisis if European freedom of movement for people, goods and services is fully restored,” Laschet said.
Germany has seen more than 170,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 8,000 deaths, but more than 150,000 people have recovered, and the country has been seeing fewer than 1,000 new cases per day.
In northern Europe, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania removed travel restrictions between the Baltic nations, which Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas called “another step toward normal life.”
Austria and Switzerland also moved ahead with easing some border restrictions, and Austria reopened all cafes and restaurants.
“I have been having breakfast at this café for about 100 years,” said Helmut Gollner, a former literature professor who was one of the first guests Friday at Vienna's Cafe Sperl. "My wife always made great breakfast, but it’s a different atmosphere here with the newspapers and so on.”
Restaurants were reopening in more German states as well, and the country was to resume professional soccer on Saturday after a two-month hiatus.
In Australia, many Sydney cafes and restaurants opened again as New South Wales, the country's most populous state, granted permission for them, as well as places of worship, to reopen with up to 10 people so long as distancing rules are in place.
Many Catholic churches across the state opened for private prayer, confession and small-scale Masses.
“The celebration of Mass is the highest form of Catholic worship and to not be able to physically gather these past two months has been very difficult,” Sydney’s Archbishop Anthony Fisher said in a statement.
In Japan, some schools, restaurants and other businesses started to reopen after the country lifted its national coronavirus emergency, while keeping in place restrictions in limited urban areas like Tokyo where risks remain.
The head of the World Health Organization's Europe office, Dr. Hans Kluge, warned that distancing guidance and other protective measures were more important than ever.
“It’s very important to remind everyone that as long as there is no vaccine and effective treatment, there is no return to normal," he said on French radio Europe-1.
"This virus won’t simply disappear, so the personal behavior of each of us will determine the behavior of the virus. Governments have done a lot, and now the responsibility is on the people.”
Worldwide, there have been more than 4.4 million coronavirus infections reported and 300,000 deaths, while nearly 1.6 million people have recovered according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Ahead of Mexico's plan to partially reopen key industries such as mining, construction and auto plants on May 18, authorities sounded a note of concern as the country reported its largest one-day rise in coronavirus case numbers.
There were 2,409 new COVID-19 test confirmations Thursday, the first time that number has exceeded 2,000 in one day.
“We are at the moment of the fastest growth in new cases,” said Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell. “This is the most difficult moment.”
Deaths have neared 4,500, and there were signs that hospital capacity was nearing its limit in Mexico City, the hardest-hit area. The Health Department reported that 73% percent of the city’s general-care hospital beds were full. The percentage was lower for intensive-care beds, but that was partly because of the expansion of improvised ICU units at hospitals and other venues.
In Brazil, news website G1 reported that 900 people in Rio de Janeiro were waiting for an intensive-care bed in one of the state’s overwhelmed units. President Jair Bolsonaro warned of looming “chaos” as he once again lambasted governors and mayors who introduced lockdowns in cities to limit spread of the new virus.
“I’m sorry, many will die, but even more will if the economy continues to be destroyed by these measures,” Bolsonaro told journalists in Brasilia on Thursday. “These lockdowns, closing everything, is the path to failure. It will break Brazil.”
Kurtenbach reported from Beijing; Biller from Rio de Janeiro. Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
