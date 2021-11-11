S&P 500   4,646.71
DOW   36,079.94
QQQ   389.51
Is There A Bargain Opening Up With PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)?
Electric truck maker Rivian, backed by Amazon, goes public
With high-profile backers, EV startup Rivian goes public
Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash hit 90 mph, report says
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
Hot inflation report slams bond market, sends stocks lower
S&P 500   4,646.71
DOW   36,079.94
QQQ   389.51
Is There A Bargain Opening Up With PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)?
Electric truck maker Rivian, backed by Amazon, goes public
With high-profile backers, EV startup Rivian goes public
Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash hit 90 mph, report says
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
Hot inflation report slams bond market, sends stocks lower
S&P 500   4,646.71
DOW   36,079.94
QQQ   389.51
Is There A Bargain Opening Up With PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)?
Electric truck maker Rivian, backed by Amazon, goes public
With high-profile backers, EV startup Rivian goes public
Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash hit 90 mph, report says
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
Hot inflation report slams bond market, sends stocks lower
S&P 500   4,646.71
DOW   36,079.94
QQQ   389.51
Is There A Bargain Opening Up With PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)?
Electric truck maker Rivian, backed by Amazon, goes public
With high-profile backers, EV startup Rivian goes public
Kandi Technologies Electrifies Scooter Market 
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash hit 90 mph, report says
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
Hot inflation report slams bond market, sends stocks lower

Europe sees stronger economic rebound, warns of energy costs

Thursday, November 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Commission raised its growth forecast for the year for the 19 countries using the euro, saying Thursday that the economy was bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic as people went back to work in customer-facing jobs.

But the EU’s executive branch lowered the forecast for 2022, warning that high energy prices would eventually hit utility bills for households and businesses and weigh on people's ability to spend.

The economy also faces obstacles from logjams in supplies of parts and raw materials and rising COVID-19 infections, particularly in countries with low vaccination rates.

The autumn forecast released Thursday raised the growth outlook for this year to 5.0% from 4.8% in the summer predictions, while the 2022 growth forecast dropped to 4.3% from 4.5%.

“The European economy is moving from recovery to expansion but is now facing some headwinds," EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said in a statement accompanying the forecast.

Gentiloni cited the energy price spike, rising inflation, the recent increase in COVID-19 infections, and supply-chain disruptions that are weighing on numerous industries.

After falling sharply in 2020, energy prices have increased at “a tumultuous pace” over the last month and are now above pre-pandemic levels, the report noted.

“High wholesale energy prices are making their way to retail prices for households and producers, though at a varying degree and pace across countries, with potential knock-on effects on consumption and business investment,” it said.

Market prices for natural gas, a key fuel used to generate electricity, spiked to five times their level at the start of this year in Europe due a variety of factors, including depleted reserves, lack of supply from Russia and strong demand in Asia for available supplies of liquid natural gas delivered by ship.


7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.

This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.

Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.

View the "7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.