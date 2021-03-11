S&P 500   3,898.81
European Central Bank announces "significantly higher pace" of bond purchases over next quarter

Thursday, March 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank announces "significantly higher pace" of bond purchases over next quarter.


7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On

Should you or shouldn’t you? Many investors are wondering if it’s time to take some profit. With so much uncertainty in the market, there can be a temptation to take your profits and run. That may or may not be a good strategy. It’s true there are some speculative stocks that are going up on nothing but faith, trust, and pixie dust. But there are other stocks that may still be good buys despite continuing to grow.

Since the sell-off caused by the novel coronavirus and subsequent locking down of large portions of the economy, the stock market has recovered nearly all of its losses. The Federal Reserve has done its part by pledging to keep interest rates low for as long as it takes. New housing starts are up. Unemployment is coming down. There seems to be a lot of fuel for market bulls.

Still, if you’ve been holding one of the stocks in this presentation, it may be time for you to take some of the profits you’ve made. Many of the stocks in this presentation are being downgraded by analysts. And that means that there is likely to be downward pressure on the stock price.

View the "7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On".

