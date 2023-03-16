European Central Bank calls Europe's banks "resilient," with strong finances amid US bank failures, Credit Suisse woes

S&P 500   3,897.12 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,814.58 (-0.19%)
QQQ   299.32 (+0.13%)
AAPL   152.96 (-0.02%)
MSFT   263.51 (-0.73%)
META   197.42 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   97.86 (+1.82%)
AMZN   98.00 (+1.87%)
TSLA   180.18 (-0.15%)
NVDA   244.32 (+0.84%)
NIO   8.23 (-0.24%)
BABA   80.98 (-0.65%)
AMD   93.50 (+4.26%)
T   18.23 (-0.44%)
F   11.61 (-0.85%)
MU   54.03 (-0.18%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.48%)
GE   89.07 (-0.77%)
DIS   92.43 (-0.72%)
AMC   4.20 (-0.24%)
PFE   39.91 (-0.92%)
PYPL   73.11 (-1.08%)
NFLX   303.94 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   3,897.12 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,814.58 (-0.19%)
QQQ   299.32 (+0.13%)
AAPL   152.96 (-0.02%)
MSFT   263.51 (-0.73%)
META   197.42 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   97.86 (+1.82%)
AMZN   98.00 (+1.87%)
TSLA   180.18 (-0.15%)
NVDA   244.32 (+0.84%)
NIO   8.23 (-0.24%)
BABA   80.98 (-0.65%)
AMD   93.50 (+4.26%)
T   18.23 (-0.44%)
F   11.61 (-0.85%)
MU   54.03 (-0.18%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.48%)
GE   89.07 (-0.77%)
DIS   92.43 (-0.72%)
AMC   4.20 (-0.24%)
PFE   39.91 (-0.92%)
PYPL   73.11 (-1.08%)
NFLX   303.94 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   3,897.12 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,814.58 (-0.19%)
QQQ   299.32 (+0.13%)
AAPL   152.96 (-0.02%)
MSFT   263.51 (-0.73%)
META   197.42 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   97.86 (+1.82%)
AMZN   98.00 (+1.87%)
TSLA   180.18 (-0.15%)
NVDA   244.32 (+0.84%)
NIO   8.23 (-0.24%)
BABA   80.98 (-0.65%)
AMD   93.50 (+4.26%)
T   18.23 (-0.44%)
F   11.61 (-0.85%)
MU   54.03 (-0.18%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.48%)
GE   89.07 (-0.77%)
DIS   92.43 (-0.72%)
AMC   4.20 (-0.24%)
PFE   39.91 (-0.92%)
PYPL   73.11 (-1.08%)
NFLX   303.94 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   3,897.12 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,814.58 (-0.19%)
QQQ   299.32 (+0.13%)
AAPL   152.96 (-0.02%)
MSFT   263.51 (-0.73%)
META   197.42 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   97.86 (+1.82%)
AMZN   98.00 (+1.87%)
TSLA   180.18 (-0.15%)
NVDA   244.32 (+0.84%)
NIO   8.23 (-0.24%)
BABA   80.98 (-0.65%)
AMD   93.50 (+4.26%)
T   18.23 (-0.44%)
F   11.61 (-0.85%)
MU   54.03 (-0.18%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.48%)
GE   89.07 (-0.77%)
DIS   92.43 (-0.72%)
AMC   4.20 (-0.24%)
PFE   39.91 (-0.92%)
PYPL   73.11 (-1.08%)
NFLX   303.94 (+0.05%)

European Central Bank calls Europe's banks "resilient," with strong finances amid US bank failures, Credit Suisse woes

Thu., March 16, 2023 | The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank calls Europe's banks "resilient," with strong finances amid US bank failures, Credit Suisse woes.

Should you invest $1,000 in Credit Suisse Group right now?

Before you consider Credit Suisse Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credit Suisse Group wasn't on the list.

While Credit Suisse Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Recent Videos

Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: