S&P 500   3,090.23 (+4.60%)
DOW   26,703.32 (+5.09%)
QQQ   216.42 (+5.16%)
AAPL   298.81 (+9.31%)
FB   196.44 (+2.06%)
MSFT   172.79 (+6.65%)
GOOGL   1,386.32 (+3.51%)
AMZN   1,953.95 (+3.73%)
CGC   18.62 (-0.85%)
NVDA   276.43 (+2.35%)
BABA   210.98 (+1.43%)
MU   54.59 (+3.86%)
GE   11.21 (+3.03%)
TSLA   743.62 (+11.32%)
AMD   47.46 (+4.35%)
T   37.18 (+5.57%)
ACB   1.36 (+1.49%)
F   7.20 (+3.45%)
NFLX   381.05 (+3.26%)
PRI   116.23 (+4.39%)
BAC   29.37 (+3.05%)
GILD   75.40 (+8.71%)
DIS   119.98 (+1.98%)
European Central Bank head Lagarde: Bank is "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures" to support economy

Posted on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 By The Associated Press

