European Central Bank head targeted in hacking attempt

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)

European Central Bank head targeted in hacking attempt

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | The Associated Press


File-File photo shows ECB President Christine Lagarde giving a press conference after the first monetary policy meeting of the new year in Frankfurt, Germany, February 3, 2022. ( AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank said Tuesday that its president, Christine Lagarde, was targeted in a hacking attempt but no information was compromised.

The attempt took place “recently,” the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said in an emailed response to a query about a report by Business Insider. The bank added that “it was identified and halted quickly” but that it had nothing more to say amid an investigation.

Business Insider reported, without naming sources, that Lagarde was contacted by text message from what appeared to be former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone number by someone claiming that Merkel wanted to communicate with her by WhatsApp because that would be more secure.

It said that Lagarde then contacted Merkel by phone to ask whether she really wanted to communicate by WhatsApp and that whoever was behind the attempt apparently aimed to gain control of the accounts of various prominent figures on WhatsApp and other messaging services.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.