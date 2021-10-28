S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for November
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
FuelCell Energy Stock is Rising from the Ashes
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax
S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for November
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
FuelCell Energy Stock is Rising from the Ashes
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax
S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for November
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
FuelCell Energy Stock is Rising from the Ashes
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax
S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
The Top 3 Stocks to Buy for November
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
FuelCell Energy Stock is Rising from the Ashes
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

European Central Bank leaves pandemic stimulus unchanged

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | David Mchugh, AP Business Writer


In this June 25, 2021 file photo, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. The European Central Bank is facing the highest inflation in more than a decade and slowing business activity as it decides on monetary policy for the 19 countries using the euro. The bank's governing council meets Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 with no changes expected in interest rates or stimulus programs aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to keep its pandemic stimulus efforts unchanged even as consumer prices spike and central banks in other parts of the world look to dial back support as their economies bounce back from the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision affecting the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency sets up a debate in December about whether and how to end the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.14 trillion) stimulus program.

The bond purchase program drove down longer-term borrowing costs for businesses as they weathered shutdowns and for governments as they spent more for pandemic support.

It is slated to run at least through March 2022 — or until the bank deems the crisis phase of the pandemic over — but recently higher inflation has sharpened questions about whether the exit should come sooner rather than later.

Bank officials, however, have maintained that much of the recent surge in prices is temporary and that market expectations of a small interest rate increase by the end of next year are not in line with their outlook.

Bank President Christine Lagarde has said it will not “overreact” by prematurely withdrawing support as the economy still faces hurdles from bottlenecks in supplies of parts and raw materials.

Investors and analysts are waiting to hear her views on inflation and the economy at a news conference later Thursday.

“The trick will be for Christine Lagarde to acknowledge that inflationary pressures have increased but say that rates are unlikely to rise for a long time yet,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Annual inflation in the group of countries using the euro hit 3.4% in September, the highest since 2008. But officials and some economists say much of that surge is tied to comparisons with low prices during the pandemic, especially for fuel. Those comparisons will soon drop out of the statistics.

Central banks usually raise rates and dial back stimulus efforts to combat rising prices. But the European Central Bank says it foresees inflation falling to 1.5% by 2023, well below its goal of 2%.

The Bank of Canada decided Wednesday to halt its bond purchase program, while the central bank of Brazil raised interest rates for the sixth straight meeting Wednesday and indicated rates would continue going up.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated it could announce a reduction in the pace of its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, though interest rate increases would be “premature,” according to Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Bank of England has signaled it is getting ready to raise rates to combat inflation.


7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.

This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.

This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.

View the "7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.