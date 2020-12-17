European lawmakers set new deadline for post-Brexit deal

An anti-Brexit demonstrator holds an EU flag in Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she saw clear progress in the trade talks with the UK, turning a post-Brexit deal from a fleeting possibility into an ever more realistic possibility. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic delivers a statement at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A fisherman aboard a vessel after docking in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
Martin McLoughlin, owner of Nicky's Plaice fishmongers, poses at his premises in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
A fishing vessel comes into the harbour in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
People sit outside Beshoffs, in the fishing village of Howth, Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Irish coastal communities will be "annihilated" if Britain's post-Brexit fishing demands are granted, an Oireachtas committee has been told. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament issued on Thursday a three-day ultimatum to Brexit negotiators to strike a trade deal if they are to be in a position to ratify an agreement by the end of the year when the U.K. leaves the European Union's tariff-free single market and customs union.
With negotiators still in Brussels trying to find a way through a series of issues that have bedeviled talks for months, European lawmakers said they will need to have the terms of any deal in front of them by the end of Sunday if they are to organize a special gathering before the end of the year.
It's the latest seeming deadline over the past few months, but each time it is reached, the negotiators find a way to carry on the discussions. But time is in short supply.
Though the U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until Dec. 31. A failure to reach a deal would likely lead to chaos on the borders at the start of 2021 as tariffs and other impediments to trade are enacted by both sides.
A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between thnot ie two sides, but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.
Hopes have risen in recent days over the prospects of a deal. Following a discussion over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen backed a further continuation in the talks despite the looming end-date.
“Good progress, but last stumbling blocks remain,” the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, tweeted Thursday after briefing leaders in the European Parliament about the state of the talks.
The conference of presidents of the Parliament’s political groups said it is ready to organize a plenary session by the end of the month, but on condition that “an agreement is reached by midnight" on Dec. 20.
If a deal comes later, it could only be ratified in 2021, as the parliament wouldn't have enough time to debate the agreement before that.
“We give until Sunday to Boris Johnson to make a decision,” said Dacian Ciolos, president of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament. “The uncertainty hanging over citizens and businesses as a result of U.K. choices becomes intolerable.”
Britain’s Parliament must also approve any Brexit deal and the Christmas break adds to the timing complications. Lawmakers are due to be on vacation from Friday until Jan. 5, but the government has said they can be called back on 48 hours’ notice to approve an agreement if one is struck.
Michael Gove, a senior minister in the British government, said that despite some recent progress, significant issues remained over business regulations, how to resolve disputes and on fisheries, and that as a result the talks probably won't lead to a deal.
“I think, regrettably, the chances are more likely that we won’t secure an agreement," he said. “So at the moment less than 50%.”
Though both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.
Both sides have said they would try to mitigate the impact of no-deal, but most experts think that whatever short-term measures are put in place, the disruptions to trade will be immense.
___
Pan Pylas contributed from London.
___
Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/Brexit
7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle
October 2, 2020, may not rank as one of those “where were you when” moments. But when news broke that the President of the United States and the First Lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus, there was certainly a sense that we were living through a historical moment (as if we already were not).
Over the following days, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies took the headlines. However, these weren’t the vaccine stocks that investors have committed to memory. These were companies that are leading the race for antiviral therapeutics.
And with a very high profile proof of concept, therapeutics may have had their moment. It’s far too early to say whether these drugs truly carry the answer. But from the outset of the pandemic, there has been a feeling that therapeutics may carry the ultimate solution to neutralizing the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus.
As you might expect, there is no shortage of companies in the therapeutic discussion. In this special presentation, we’re highlighting seven companies that you should be paying close attention to. If therapeutics nudge ahead of a vaccine, these stocks are likely to make strong upward moves.
View the "7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle".