European leaders are blunt: Vaccines won't come soon enough

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session, in parliament in London, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Patrons stand maintaining a physical distance at the entrance of the upmarket shopping mall Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Thai authorities allowed department stores, shopping malls and other businesses to reopen from Sunday, selectively easing restrictions meant to combat the coronavirus. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)
In this photo taken Saturday night, May 16, 2020, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte holds a press conference in Rome. Conte acknowledged on Saturday that the reopening of the Italian economy brings a risk of new outbreaks of the coronavirus but said ‘’we must accept it.’’ Conte said that the nationwide lockdown that began in early March had brought ‘’the expected results,’’ putting the country in a position to expand economic activity in Phase II. (Pool photo via AP)
An Orthodox priest swings a chain censer in front of faithful during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Greek government allowed churches throughout the country to reopen their doors to faithful on Sunday, a decision that applies to regular services and ceremonies like baptisms and weddings. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
An Orthodox priest gives faithful Holy Communion during a Sunday mass taking place outside a church, in Athens, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Greek government allowed churches throughout the country to reopen their doors to faithful on Sunday, a decision that applies to regular services and ceremonies like baptisms and weddings. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
In this photo taken Friday, May 15, 2020, a follower of the Senegalese Mouride brotherhood, an order of Sufi Islam, films with his smartphone as he and others practice social distancing as they attend Muslim Friday prayers at West Africa's largest mosque the Massalikul Jinaan, in Dakar, Senegal. A growing number of mosques are reopening across West Africa even as confirmed coronavirus cases soar, as governments find it increasingly difficult to keep them closed during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)
Christians attend Mass while maintaining a social distance at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Pakistani churches welcomed worshippers for Sunday Mass for the first time in nearly two months, as authorities eased restrictions imposed in March to limit the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Kerry Martinez, who is graduating from California State University, Los Angeles has her picture taken in front of the home of Diane Scott during the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. Scott, who owns a party and event planning business called "Just RSVP Events," put the decorations on her front lawn because she wanted to do something for the 2020 graduates that were not able to attend their own graduation or prom. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
People visit Lake Merritt during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A plane flies by a crowd taking part in a "Beach Bash" protest at Grand Haven State Park in Grand Haven, Mich., Saturday, May 16, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. The protest, planned as a "family-friendly" event, looks to encourage the reopening of the park's parking lot, which was closed Sunday, May 3, after park officials said the public had ignored social distancing guidelines that weekend. Officials plan to reopen the parking lots for Memorial Day weekend. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Jefferson High School seniors were honored during a graduation parade amid the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Jefferson, Ohio. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Warm weather draws crowds to the oceanfront, Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Daily Press via AP)
The Air Canada check-in area is deserted at Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday, May 16, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
In this May 8, 2020, file photo, a team of medical workers wearing respirators and protective gear ready to enter the room of a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center, in Seattle. The number of deaths in Washington because of the coronavirus has reached 1,000, the Washington State Department of Health reported Saturday, May 16, 2020. The agency added eight more deaths and listed the total number of confirmed cases at 18,288. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Mary McIntosh, right, former manager of the Fredericksburg Farmers Market, asks customers if they are willing to wear masks before entering the downtown Fredericksburg, Va., market Saturday, May 16, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Masks were required for admittance (Peter Cihelka /The Free Lance-Star via AP)
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past art by the street artist @dozfy, featuring the Space Needle on the boarded-up Virginia Inn Restaurant and Bar, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in downtown Seattle. On Saturday, officials reported that Washington state had reached the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A couple walks past shuttered businesses impacted by the coronavirus epidemic, on Royal St, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19 have visited a kind of triple economic whammy on the state. As oil prices have plummeted, the industry laid off workers. Tourism has dried up, meaning more lost jobs. And one major tourist draw — cuisine built around fin fish, shrimp, oyster and crabs — is also suffering. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Pope Francis gives his blessing from his studio's window, overlooking St. Peter square, at the Vatican Sunday, May 17, 2020. During his weekly Sunday blessing, Pope Francis welcomed the fact that from Monday Holy Mass can be celebrated in Italy with the congregation present -- but he urged the faithful to follow the rules. ‘’Please, let’s go ahead with the norms, the prescriptions, that they give us to safeguard the health of each of us, and of the people.’’ (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes stand in queue as they wait for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Tens of thousands of migrant laborers have been returning from big cities to their villages after losing jobs because of a countrywide lockdown imposed in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Migrant workers from other states trying to return to their homes wait for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Tens of thousands of migrant laborers have been returning from big cities to their villages after losing jobs because of a countrywide lockdown imposed in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
SOAVE, Italy (AP) — In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders have bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.
The comments by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as both nations around the world and U.S. states are struggling with the increasing need to reactivate economies blindsided by the pandemic. With 36 million people newly unemployed in the U.S. alone, that economic pressure is building even as authorities acknowledge the risks of kicking off new waves of infections and deaths from a virus that people have no immunity to.
Britain and Italy have recorded the most coronavirus deaths in the world after the U.S.
Pushed hard by Italy's regional leaders and weeks in advance of an earlier timetable, Conte is allowing restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open Monday, the same day that church services can resume.
’’We are facing a calculated risk, in the awareness ... that the epidemiological curve could go back up," Conte said late Saturday. “We are confronting this risk, and we need to accept it, otherwise we would never be able to relaunch.”
Conte added that Italy could "not afford” to wait until a vaccine was developed. Health experts have said the world could be months, if not years, away from having a vaccine available to everyone despite the scientific gold rush now on to create a coronavirus vaccine — or vaccines.
“We would find ourselves with our social and productive fabric heavily damaged,” Conte said.
Italy’s economy is forecast to contract 9% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has prompted Europe’s longest strictest lockdown.
For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized last month with a serious bout of COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not be developed at all, despite the huge global effort to produce one.
“I said we would throw everything we could at finding a vaccine,” Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. “There remains a very long way to go, and I must be frank that a vaccine might not come to fruition.”
Johnson said Britain was taking “baby steps” toward reopening, “trying to do something that has never had to be done before — moving the country out of a full lockdown.”
“Despite these efforts, we have to acknowledge we may need to live with this virus for some time to come,” Johnson wrote.
Coronavirus has infected 4.6 million people and killed over 312,000 worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University of government reports, which experts say clearly undercounts the true toll of the pandemic. The U.S. has seen over 88,000 people die and Europe has had at least 160,000 dead, including over 34,000 in Britain and nearly 32,000 in Italy.
Professional soccer matches in Germany's Bundesliga resumed over the weekend, a move keenly watched by the rest of the soccer world as well as American sports leagues like MLB, the NBA, the NFL and the NHL, which all face major changes to their operations amid the pandemic.
Germany has won wide praise for its widespread testing amid the pandemic, which some coaches said was the only way the league could resume. Not all fans were happy about the restart, which took place in empty stadiums, but the games were broadcast widely around the world.
Players were warned not to spit, shake hands or hug each other in celebrations after goals. Team staff and substitutes wore masks on the bench, and balls and seats were disinfected.
“The whole world is watching Germany to see how we do it,” Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said. “It can act as an example for all leagues.”
Churches throughout Greece opened their doors to the faithful after two months Sunday, while limiting the number of congregants and dispensing disinfectants. Turkey on Sunday allowed people over 65 to leave their homes for a second time — up to six hours — but kept them under a general lockdown.
In Asia, China's commercial hub of Shanghai announced a June 2 restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases.
China's airline regulator reported that flights had returned to 60% of pre-outbreak levels, exceeding 10,000 per day for the first time since Feb. 1. No new deaths have been reported in a month in the world's second-largest economy, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year.
China reported just five new cases on Sunday, while South Korea recorded 13, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning, even though 168 patients have been infected so far.
In the U.S., Former President Barack Obama again criticized U.S. leaders overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates online that the pandemic shows many officials, as he put it, “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” He mentioned no names but appears to be gearing up to campaign for his former vice president, Joe Biden, a Democratic who is running against President Donald Trump in the November election.
In New Orleans, a city famous for its cuisine, restaurants will have to limit the number of reservations as officials cautiously eased more restrictions on eateries, shops and outdoor venues. Louisiana is among a number of U.S. states trying to restart their economies without triggering a surge in new coronavirus infections.
“We’re going to trial run what it is to operate in the new normal,” said Kirk Estopinal, one of the owners of Cane & Table in the city's famed French Quarter. “We’re looking at a restaurant experience that is almost touch-less for our guests.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said horse racing tracks and the Watkins Glen International auto track can reopen with “no crowds, no fans.” He also said he could envision a return of Major League Baseball in New York, which has been the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, also without spectators.
“If it works economically, that would be great,” he said.
In California, more parks and hiking trails welcomed visitors in a second phase of reopening, and more retailers offered curbside pickups to customers.
In good news, Australian soprano Jane Ede will perform Monday for the first time since the pandemic forced the cancellation of live shows. Accompanied by several musicians, Ede will perform in a hotel courtyard for about 450 guests who have spent two weeks in a government-ordered quarantine after returning from overseas.
“It will be lovely just to have a really good sing again,” Ede said.
Gorondi reported from Budapest, Hungary and Chan reported from London. Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
