×
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)

European Parliament Supports The End Of Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles In 2035

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | ValueWalk

The European Union takes another step towards the end of vehicles with combustion engines. The European Parliament has supported Wednesday the proposal of the European Commission to ban the manufacture of new cars and vans that emit CO2 from 2035.

Milestone

According to the proposal, all lightweight vehicles should be from then on either electric or hydrogen-powered. Support for this measure, which aims to meet the goal of climate neutrality in 2050, was not entirely assured as conservatives and some liberals were betting on softening the goal.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The 2035 date takes into account a 15-year transition period for industry adaptation. In fact, a good part of the manufacturers had already expressed themselves in favor or have even anticipated the legislation.

Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3), for example, already announced last summer that it would stop selling vehicles with combustion engines in Europe between 2033 and 2035.

However, the European People's Party (EPP), the largest in the European Parliament, had opted to soften this veto. The ban on selling new cars and vans with hybrid and combustion engines (gasoline or diesel) in 2035 is linked to compliance with reducing CO2 emissions from new passenger cars by 100% by that date by proposing to lower this objective to 90%.

Goals

The conservative negotiator, Jens Gieseke, argued that the car industry must be able to innovate in the field of alternative fuels and assured that “the end of combustion engines could put up to 500,000 jobs at risk.”

The Greens, however, recall that 15% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the EU come from road transport. Also, during the debate, the vice president of the European Commission in charge of the Green Deal criticized that the EPP wants to make the European Union “go backward.”

There is the objective of stimulating the production, purchase, and use of electric vehicles to the maximum.

The European Commission has committed itself to enable up to 1 million charging points for electric vehicles in Europe in 2025, a figure that is still far from being achieved according to the latest report by the EU Court of Auditors, which counted 250,000 points in 2020.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.