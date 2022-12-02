QQQ   291.16 (-0.87%)
AAPL   146.69 (-1.09%)
MSFT   253.16 (-0.60%)
META   122.80 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   99.87 (-1.11%)
AMZN   94.70 (-0.84%)
TSLA   193.10 (-0.82%)
NVDA   167.14 (-2.46%)
NIO   13.02 (+7.69%)
BABA   91.62 (+6.61%)
AMD   75.32 (-2.79%)
T   18.99 (-1.04%)
MU   54.06 (-2.58%)
CGC   4.13 (+5.09%)
F   13.88 (-1.42%)
GE   86.35 (+1.28%)
DIS   99.19 (+0.61%)
AMC   8.43 (+3.18%)
PYPL   76.12 (-3.07%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   319.14 (+0.69%)
QQQ   291.16 (-0.87%)
AAPL   146.69 (-1.09%)
MSFT   253.16 (-0.60%)
META   122.80 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   99.87 (-1.11%)
AMZN   94.70 (-0.84%)
TSLA   193.10 (-0.82%)
NVDA   167.14 (-2.46%)
NIO   13.02 (+7.69%)
BABA   91.62 (+6.61%)
AMD   75.32 (-2.79%)
T   18.99 (-1.04%)
MU   54.06 (-2.58%)
CGC   4.13 (+5.09%)
F   13.88 (-1.42%)
GE   86.35 (+1.28%)
DIS   99.19 (+0.61%)
AMC   8.43 (+3.18%)
PYPL   76.12 (-3.07%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   319.14 (+0.69%)
QQQ   291.16 (-0.87%)
AAPL   146.69 (-1.09%)
MSFT   253.16 (-0.60%)
META   122.80 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   99.87 (-1.11%)
AMZN   94.70 (-0.84%)
TSLA   193.10 (-0.82%)
NVDA   167.14 (-2.46%)
NIO   13.02 (+7.69%)
BABA   91.62 (+6.61%)
AMD   75.32 (-2.79%)
T   18.99 (-1.04%)
MU   54.06 (-2.58%)
CGC   4.13 (+5.09%)
F   13.88 (-1.42%)
GE   86.35 (+1.28%)
DIS   99.19 (+0.61%)
AMC   8.43 (+3.18%)
PYPL   76.12 (-3.07%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   319.14 (+0.69%)
QQQ   291.16 (-0.87%)
AAPL   146.69 (-1.09%)
MSFT   253.16 (-0.60%)
META   122.80 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   99.87 (-1.11%)
AMZN   94.70 (-0.84%)
TSLA   193.10 (-0.82%)
NVDA   167.14 (-2.46%)
NIO   13.02 (+7.69%)
BABA   91.62 (+6.61%)
AMD   75.32 (-2.79%)
T   18.99 (-1.04%)
MU   54.06 (-2.58%)
CGC   4.13 (+5.09%)
F   13.88 (-1.42%)
GE   86.35 (+1.28%)
DIS   99.19 (+0.61%)
AMC   8.43 (+3.18%)
PYPL   76.12 (-3.07%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.35%)
NFLX   319.14 (+0.69%)

European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo

Fri., December 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo.

7 Reddit Stocks to Buy in 2023

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment  (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: