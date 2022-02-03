S&P 500   4,589.38
Europe's central bank faces challenges from record inflation

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | David Mchugh, AP Business Writer


President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks during a press conference following the meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, Oct. 28, 2021. The European Central Bank’s policymakers are facing record inflation as they decide monetary policy Thursday, Jan. 3, 2022, for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank’s policymakers are facing record inflation as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro.

And that’s a big deal because their job under the EU treaty is keeping prices stable.

Here are key themes facing bank President Christine Lagarde and the 24 other members of the governing council at their meeting:

RECORD PRICE RISES ARE PUTTING CENTRAL BANKERS ON THE SPOT: Annual inflation in the eurozone came in at 5.1% on Wednesday, the highest since 1997, when recordkeeping began ahead of the euro being established in 1999. Inflation is way above the bank’s goal of 2% that is considered best for the economy. And the usual medicine for high consumer prices is raising interest rates that influence borrowing costs.

BUT THE BANK HAS SIGNALED NO RATE HIKE THIS YEAR: Lagarde said at the Dec. 16 meeting that an interest rate hike was “very unlikely” this year. She has explained high inflation by pointing to factors that are likely temporary. One big reason is high oil and gas prices. Another is logjams that have arisen as supply chains struggle to cope with the sudden rebound of the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The bank sees inflation falling to 1.8% in 2023.

MARKETS ARE WATCHING TO SEE IF THE BANK ADJUSTS ITS STANCE: Analysts say Lagarde will likely acknowledge high inflation levels while trying to keep markets from thinking an earlier rate hike is coming. That would lead to rising borrowing costs and hold back the recovery just as eurozone economic growth is reaching pre-pandemic levels. One analyst, Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics, thinks Lagarde might drop the “very" and stick with “unlikely” about rate hikes. She could talk about uncertainty regarding the course of inflation and underline the need to remain flexible.

ANALYSTS THINK THE BANK WILL STAY WITH ITS ROAD MAP FOR NOW: Lagarde has said the economy still needs low rates but has recovered enough for the bank to phase out its emergency, 1.8 trillion euro pandemic stimulus. That bond purchasing program is to end in March while some of it will continue under another program. The support could then be phased out by the end of this year, setting up a rate increase sometime in 2023. Rates are at record lows: One key benchmark is at zero and another is at minus 0.5%.

THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK IS WELL BEHIND THE U.S. AND UNITED KINGDOM: The U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled it could start a series of rate increases as early as March to counter inflation, which is at a 40-year high of 7%. One reason the Fed’s ahead is that the U.S. recovery is farther advanced and needs less support from low borrowing costs, with the economy some 3% bigger than it was before the pandemic. Europe is just now reaching pre-pandemic levels of output. The Bank of England raised rates in December and is expected to raise them again at its meeting Thursday.

INFLATION IS HITTING HOME FOR CONSUMERS: Households are seeing higher utility bills and fuel costs, leaving them with less money to buy other things. That has been an additional drag on the European economy on top of the COVID-19 wave blamed on the omicron variant. Gasoline prices in Germany have reached a record of 1.71 euros per liter, or the equivalent of $7.31 per gallon.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


