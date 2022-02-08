S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
US markets edge higher open with major earnings on the way
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal

EU's chip production plan aim to ease dependency on Asia

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is announcing a $48 billion plan Tuesday to become a major microchip producer to try to curb its dependency on Asian markets for the component that powers everything from cars to game consoles.

At a time when natural gas shortages and reliance on Russia for energy shows the political risks of economic dependency, the 27-nation bloc is moving to boost its economic self-sufficiency in the critical semiconductor sector with its Chips Act.

The EU move mirrors U.S. President Joe Biden's $52 billion push to invest in a national chip-producing sector to make sure more production occurs in the United States.

Over the past year, there has been a supply chain bottleneck for semiconductors that go into everything from passenger cars to entertainment products. In Europe, some consumers have had to wait nearly a year to get a car because of lack of spare parts.

Semiconductors are the tiny microchips that act as the brains for products like smartphones and cars, and an extended shortage has highlighted the importance of chipmakers, most of which are based in Asia, to global supply chains.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Europe’s Chips Act will link research, design and testing as well as coordinate EU and national investment. The 43 billion euro plan pools public and private funds and allows for state aid to get the massive investments off the ground.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.