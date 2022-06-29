×
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
How to Profit In The Bear Market
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group 
Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
How to Profit In The Bear Market
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group 
Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
How to Profit In The Bear Market
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group 
Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
How to Profit In The Bear Market
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group 
Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist

EU's executive arm proposes ban on flavored vaping products

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a ban on the sale of flavored heated tobacco products such as vaping items as part of its plan to fight cancer.

The European Commission said in a statement Wednesday that its proposal comes in response to a significant increase in the volume of such products sold across the 27-nation bloc.

A recent commission study showed a 10% increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.