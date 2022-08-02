EV Stock Rises on Europe Expansion

S&P 500   4,097.56 (-0.51%)
DOW   32,514.58 (-0.87%)
QQQ   314.98 (-0.09%)
AAPL   161.05 (-0.28%)
MSFT   275.72 (-0.82%)
META   159.60 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   114.81 (-0.04%)
AMZN   136.28 (+0.66%)
TSLA   899.66 (+0.88%)
NVDA   184.70 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.08 (-0.50%)
BABA   92.23 (+2.09%)
AMD   97.33 (+0.57%)
MU   61.86 (-1.09%)
CGC   2.70 (+6.72%)
T   18.48 (-1.33%)
GE   75.22 (-0.77%)
F   15.39 (+0.33%)
DIS   106.14 (-0.08%)
AMC   16.07 (+4.55%)
PFE   50.98 (+0.73%)
PYPL   88.91 (+0.38%)
NFLX   227.80 (+0.70%)
S&P 500   4,097.56 (-0.51%)
DOW   32,514.58 (-0.87%)
QQQ   314.98 (-0.09%)
AAPL   161.05 (-0.28%)
MSFT   275.72 (-0.82%)
META   159.60 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   114.81 (-0.04%)
AMZN   136.28 (+0.66%)
TSLA   899.66 (+0.88%)
NVDA   184.70 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.08 (-0.50%)
BABA   92.23 (+2.09%)
AMD   97.33 (+0.57%)
MU   61.86 (-1.09%)
CGC   2.70 (+6.72%)
T   18.48 (-1.33%)
GE   75.22 (-0.77%)
F   15.39 (+0.33%)
DIS   106.14 (-0.08%)
AMC   16.07 (+4.55%)
PFE   50.98 (+0.73%)
PYPL   88.91 (+0.38%)
NFLX   227.80 (+0.70%)
S&P 500   4,097.56 (-0.51%)
DOW   32,514.58 (-0.87%)
QQQ   314.98 (-0.09%)
AAPL   161.05 (-0.28%)
MSFT   275.72 (-0.82%)
META   159.60 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   114.81 (-0.04%)
AMZN   136.28 (+0.66%)
TSLA   899.66 (+0.88%)
NVDA   184.70 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.08 (-0.50%)
BABA   92.23 (+2.09%)
AMD   97.33 (+0.57%)
MU   61.86 (-1.09%)
CGC   2.70 (+6.72%)
T   18.48 (-1.33%)
GE   75.22 (-0.77%)
F   15.39 (+0.33%)
DIS   106.14 (-0.08%)
AMC   16.07 (+4.55%)
PFE   50.98 (+0.73%)
PYPL   88.91 (+0.38%)
NFLX   227.80 (+0.70%)
S&P 500   4,097.56 (-0.51%)
DOW   32,514.58 (-0.87%)
QQQ   314.98 (-0.09%)
AAPL   161.05 (-0.28%)
MSFT   275.72 (-0.82%)
META   159.60 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   114.81 (-0.04%)
AMZN   136.28 (+0.66%)
TSLA   899.66 (+0.88%)
NVDA   184.70 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.08 (-0.50%)
BABA   92.23 (+2.09%)
AMD   97.33 (+0.57%)
MU   61.86 (-1.09%)
CGC   2.70 (+6.72%)
T   18.48 (-1.33%)
GE   75.22 (-0.77%)
F   15.39 (+0.33%)
DIS   106.14 (-0.08%)
AMC   16.07 (+4.55%)
PFE   50.98 (+0.73%)
PYPL   88.91 (+0.38%)
NFLX   227.80 (+0.70%)

EV Stock Rises on Europe Expansion

Mon., August 1, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Electric vehicle concern Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) is up 4.9% at $20.70 at last check, after the China-based company announced the opening of its first overseas plant. The power product plant, which will be in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture products such as battery-swapping stations for European users. 

On the charts, the $24 level has given NIO trouble for most of 2022. Recently, however, the 60-day moving average has swooped in as support, guiding the stock to now be on track for its fourth-straight daily win. Year-to-date, the security is down roughly 34%. 

Most of the brokerage bunch is bullish toward Nio stock, with eight of the nine in coverage carrying a "strong buy" rating, and one a "hold." Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $36.35 is a 77% premium to current levels. 

NIO is a consistently popular stock amongst options traders, and particularly options bears as of late. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.76 ranks higher than 94% of annual readings. So while calls are stilling winning out on an absolute basis, puts have been picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip of late.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.