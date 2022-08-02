EV Stock Rises on Europe Expansion

Electric vehicle concern Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) is up 4.9% at $20.70 at last check, after the China-based company announced the opening of its first overseas plant. The power product plant, which will be in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture products such as battery-swapping stations for European users.

On the charts, the $24 level has given NIO trouble for most of 2022. Recently, however, the 60-day moving average has swooped in as support, guiding the stock to now be on track for its fourth-straight daily win. Year-to-date, the security is down roughly 34%.

Most of the brokerage bunch is bullish toward Nio stock, with eight of the nine in coverage carrying a "strong buy" rating, and one a "hold." Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $36.35 is a 77% premium to current levels.

NIO is a consistently popular stock amongst options traders, and particularly options bears as of late. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.76 ranks higher than 94% of annual readings. So while calls are stilling winning out on an absolute basis, puts have been picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip of late.

