Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over 'Toy Story 4' character

S&P 500   3,242.99 (+0.19%)
DOW   26,800.16 (+0.14%)
QQQ   265.89 (+0.65%)
AAPL   108.38 (+1.18%)
MSFT   202.91 (+1.16%)
FB   248.96 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   1,422.68 (+0.94%)
AMZN   3,015.00 (+0.50%)
NVDA   496.96 (+2.48%)
TSLA   391.64 (+2.97%)
BABA   269.46 (-1.28%)
CGC   14.30 (-2.05%)
GE   6.08 (-0.49%)
MU   49.63 (-0.44%)
AMD   76.01 (+1.71%)
T   28.02 (+0.54%)
F   6.67 (+0.45%)
ACB   5.14 (-0.58%)
GILD   61.84 (-1.98%)
NFLX   473.20 (+0.55%)
DIS   122.42 (-0.70%)
BAC   23.43 (+0.73%)
BA   145.90 (-3.49%)
S&P 500   3,242.99 (+0.19%)
DOW   26,800.16 (+0.14%)
QQQ   265.89 (+0.65%)
AAPL   108.38 (+1.18%)
MSFT   202.91 (+1.16%)
FB   248.96 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   1,422.68 (+0.94%)
AMZN   3,015.00 (+0.50%)
NVDA   496.96 (+2.48%)
TSLA   391.64 (+2.97%)
BABA   269.46 (-1.28%)
CGC   14.30 (-2.05%)
GE   6.08 (-0.49%)
MU   49.63 (-0.44%)
AMD   76.01 (+1.71%)
T   28.02 (+0.54%)
F   6.67 (+0.45%)
ACB   5.14 (-0.58%)
GILD   61.84 (-1.98%)
NFLX   473.20 (+0.55%)
DIS   122.42 (-0.70%)
BAC   23.43 (+0.73%)
BA   145.90 (-3.49%)
S&P 500   3,242.99 (+0.19%)
DOW   26,800.16 (+0.14%)
QQQ   265.89 (+0.65%)
AAPL   108.38 (+1.18%)
MSFT   202.91 (+1.16%)
FB   248.96 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   1,422.68 (+0.94%)
AMZN   3,015.00 (+0.50%)
NVDA   496.96 (+2.48%)
TSLA   391.64 (+2.97%)
BABA   269.46 (-1.28%)
CGC   14.30 (-2.05%)
GE   6.08 (-0.49%)
MU   49.63 (-0.44%)
AMD   76.01 (+1.71%)
T   28.02 (+0.54%)
F   6.67 (+0.45%)
ACB   5.14 (-0.58%)
GILD   61.84 (-1.98%)
NFLX   473.20 (+0.55%)
DIS   122.42 (-0.70%)
BAC   23.43 (+0.73%)
BA   145.90 (-3.49%)
S&P 500   3,242.99 (+0.19%)
DOW   26,800.16 (+0.14%)
QQQ   265.89 (+0.65%)
AAPL   108.38 (+1.18%)
MSFT   202.91 (+1.16%)
FB   248.96 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   1,422.68 (+0.94%)
AMZN   3,015.00 (+0.50%)
NVDA   496.96 (+2.48%)
TSLA   391.64 (+2.97%)
BABA   269.46 (-1.28%)
CGC   14.30 (-2.05%)
GE   6.08 (-0.49%)
MU   49.63 (-0.44%)
AMD   76.01 (+1.71%)
T   28.02 (+0.54%)
F   6.67 (+0.45%)
ACB   5.14 (-0.58%)
GILD   61.84 (-1.98%)
NFLX   473.20 (+0.55%)
DIS   122.42 (-0.70%)
BAC   23.43 (+0.73%)
BA   145.90 (-3.49%)
Log in

Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over 'Toy Story 4' character

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | Ken Ritter, Associated Press

Evel Knievel
In this Sept. 8, 1974, file photo, Evel Knievel sits in the steam-powered rocket motorcycle that will hopefully take him across Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho. Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom. A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas accuses the moviemaker of improperly basing the “Toy Story 4” character on Knievel. (AP Photo, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel's son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom.

A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed in Las Vegas accuses the movie company of improperly basing the new character in last year’s “Toy Story 4” on Knievel, whose famous stunts included motorcycle jumps over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas and a row of buses at Wembley Stadium in London, and a rocket shot into Snake River Canyon in Idaho.

Las Vegas-based K and K Promotions accuses Disney-owned Pixar of intentionally modeling the Caboom character, voiced by Keanau Reeves in the movie, after Knievel — although Knievel’s name is never mentioned.

Son Kelly Knievel, head of K and K, has had publicity rights to Evel Knievel's name since 1998, according to the Tuesday court filing in U.S. District Court. He said Thursday the moviemakers never sought permission to use his father's likeness.

The Walt Disney Co. , in a statement from corporate spokesman Jeffrey R. Epstein, said it will defend itself vigorously against what it called Knievel's meritless claims.

Knievel is seeking unspecified damages totaling more than $300,000 on allegations that also include false endorsement and unjust enrichment.

The Caboom character is described by Disney Pixar as a 1970s motorcycle-riding toy based on “Canada’s greatest stuntman,” according to the lawsuit.

Photos in the court filing put Caboom side-by-side with Knievel, who became an American icon after his near-fatal 1967 Caesars Palace crash.

An Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle toy released in 1973 featured a Knievel action figure clad in a white helmet and jumpsuit with red, white and blue embellishments on a motorcycle that could be propelled with a wind-up device.

In vivid descriptions of the movie, the lawsuit notes the Caboom character is a 1970s-era daredevil clad in a white jumpsuit and helmet with Canadian insignia and a “Duke Caboom Stunt Cycle.”

A propelled toy was marketed in conjunction with the movie, Knievel's attorneys note, and the Caboom character became part of a McDonald’s fast-food “Happy Meal” promotion.

Consumers and film reviewers “universally caught on to the connection,” the lawsuit observed, while the movie company and Reeves avoided making any public association, connection or comparison “even if directly asked.”

“Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money,” Kelly Knievel said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Knievel was seriously injured many times during more than 75 motorcycle jumps. He died in 2007 at 69 in Florida of lung disease, not in a crash.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walt Disney (DIS)1.6$122.42-0.7%N/A-197.45Buy$131.15
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election

Many investors confuse volatility in an election year with the market performance during an election year. Historically, investors don’t care all that much who wins the election.

There is historical evidence that the market will rise after a Republican wins and dip after a Democrat wins. But that same evidence suggests that those trends flip in the first year of a presidency. It just proves that there’s a difference between campaigning and governing.

What can be different is where investors choose to make their money. It’s very clear that certain sectors perform better under a Republican administration than a Democrat administration. But that’s not the focus of this presentation.

Rather, we’re taking a look at companies, and stocks, that should profit no matter who occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Some of these will be familiar names, but we’re trying not to be too obvious. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a buy no matter who wins. You don’t need an article to tell you that.

And while I wouldn’t call this a list of “coronavirus stocks” the list has some resemblance. The fact is every major event in our nation’s history has a ripple effect. And technologies that we never imagined would become “a thing” become the most important thing in our lives.

View the "7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.