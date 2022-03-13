Every Entrepreneur Should Know QuickBooks





It's tax season ... are you ready? If you're struggling with paper receipts and manual spreadsheets this year, you still have time to learn and adopt one of the world's leading bookkeeping and accounting programs, QuickBooks. In The Complete 2022 Bookkeeping & QuickBooks Master Class Bundle, you'll learn how this powerful software can streamline your accounting and bookkeeping and make tax season a much simpler process. The bundle is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,791).

This nine-course bundle begins with the absolute basics of bookkeeping that every entrepreneur absolutely has to know. You'll learn what income is and how to track it, understand which types of expenses can be claimed by your business, explore the differences between assets, liabilities, and equity, and discover the five W's of bookkeeping. In addition, you'll understand the mechanics of bookkeeping, learning easy ways to debit vs. credit and discover how T-Accounts factor into bookkeeping.

From there, you'll start to get a deep dive into QuickBooks Desktop (QDB) and QuickBooks Online. Working with QDB, you'll learn how to navigate through the program and learn how to record different types of sales activities. You'll learn how to use it to streamline your customer payments, bill payments, vendor payments, and more to automatically keep track of your entire business's financial record for the year.

Working with QuickBooks Online, you'll outline a simple bookkeeping system for a small business and learn how to enter financial data. You'll learn how to reconcile bank accounts, analyze payroll options, format financial reports, and even learn how to integrate to work with accounting firms, CPA firms, or tax preparers seamlessly.

Before you know it, you'll have the bookkeeping skills you need and the QuickBooks expertise to streamline your financial reporting and analysis. Right now, you can get The Complete 2022 Bookkeeping & QuickBooks Master Class Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”