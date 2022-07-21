Everything is Lined Up for Zscaler Stock Right Now

Schaeffer's Investment Research was built from scratch on Bernie Schaeffer’s vision of providing accessible professional-grade trading information to retail traders. This remains our mission today, 41 years later. To access the entirety of the Schaeffer's 41st Anniversary Stock Picks report, click here.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is a high-multiple cloud security name that sold off nearly 70% in its peak-to-trough since November 2021. What’s more, ZS has been steadily growing revenues at an average of 53% year-over-year during the past five years, with the Russian-Ukraine war increasing demand for cybersecurity amid rumored attacks. The cybersecurity software name also extended its relationship with Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, and announced a new partnership with Siemens. Support may be emerging as well, near the $145-$150 key pivot area.

The cloud security company managed to post an earnings beat recently, despite the current macro environment, and raised its guidance. Zscaler shares also marked a higher low in June, despite the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) selloff to new lows. Additionally, short interest is up 10.2% in the past month, and now accounts for 7.9% of Zscaler stock’s total available float. This has happened as Zscaler stock rallied – which leaves potential for trapped shorts.

Bryan Sapp, CFA, is a Senior Market Strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research, specializing in volatility, short-term equity trading, and macro analysis. Sapp, a more than 15-year veteran of the Schaeffer's research team, holds a B.S. in economics and an MBA with an entrepreneurship focus from the University of Louisville, and is a CFA Charterholder. Once a highly ranked poker player who amassed over $2 million in tournament winnings, Sapp has translated his skill for strategic plays into monster returns for Schaeffer’s swing trading services.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.