S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days

Everything You Need to Know to Survive Any Market Environment [VIDEO]

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

On Wednesday, August 17, Schaeffer's Investment Research's Senior Options Strategist Matthew Timpane, CMT, was a featured presenter at the Benzinga Boot Camp. Here is the full recording of Timpane's presentation for your convenience:

CHECK OUT MORE OF TIMPANE'S RECENT WORK BELOW!

Matthew Timpane, CMT, is a senior market strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. With over a decade of experience in investing, he has a knack for finding unique opportunistic risk vs. reward propositions. His areas of expertise include managing multi-strategy portfolios, trend-following, inter-market analysis, and trade execution efficiency. He has helped tens of thousands of traders navigate the world of options trading through live events such as Benzinga Boot Camps, MoneyShow events, and a number of popular trading podcasts. Mr. Timpane earned his B.S. in business from the University of Wisconsin.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

