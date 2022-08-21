S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Everything You Need to Know to Survive Any Market Environment [VIDEO]

Last updated on Sun., August 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

On Wednesday, August 17, Schaeffer's Investment Research's Senior Options Strategist Matthew Timpane, CMT, was a featured presenter at the Benzinga Boot Camp. Here is the full recording of Timpane's presentation for your convenience:

CHECK OUT MORE OF TIMPANE'S RECENT WORK BELOW!

Matthew Timpane, CMT, is a senior market strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. With over a decade of experience in investing, he has a knack for finding unique opportunistic risk vs. reward propositions. His areas of expertise include managing multi-strategy portfolios, trend-following, inter-market analysis, and trade execution efficiency. He has helped tens of thousands of traders navigate the world of options trading through live events such as Benzinga Boot Camps, MoneyShow events, and a number of popular trading podcasts. Mr. Timpane earned his B.S. in business from the University of Wisconsin.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

