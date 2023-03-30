EVgo, Sprinklr rise; Semtech, Verint fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Beam Global, down $2.23 to $14.47.

The electric vehicle charging company reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than analysts' expected.

Franklin Covey Co., down $7.98 to $36.24.

The corporate training and consulting company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Sprinklr Inc., up $1.91 to $12.79.

The customer experience software developer beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Verint Systems Inc., down $1.83 to $35.62.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported weak fourth-quarter revenue.

Semtech Corp., down $6.86 to $25.25.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Rockwell Medical Inc., up 16 cents to $1.74.

The maker of treatments for kidney disease and anemia beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

EVgo Inc., up $1.27 to $7.02

The electric vehicle charging station company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 21 cents to 59 cents.

The home goods retailer will seek to raise $300 million via a share sale to stave off possible bankruptcy.

