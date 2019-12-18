Ex-'60 Minutes' reporter sues New York magazine over article

S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
Log in

Ex-'60 Minutes' reporter sues New York magazine over article

Posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 By The Associated Press

Lara Logan
In this Jan. 12, 2013 file photo, "60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan takes part in a panel discussion at the Showtime Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Logan, whose 2013 report about the Benghazi attacks was retracted by CBS News over inaccuracies, is suing New York magazine over an article about the fallout that she claims tarnished her career. She is seeking $25 million in the lawsuit filed last week. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former “60 Minutes” correspondent Lara Logan, whose 2013 report about the Benghazi attacks was retracted by CBS News over inaccuracies, is suing New York magazine over an article about the fallout that she claims tarnished her career.

Logan, who lives in Texas, is seeking $25 million in the lawsuit filed last week in a federal court in Austin.

Lauren Starke, a spokeswoman for New York magazine, said Wednesday that the "article was thoroughly vetted and fact-checked, and we stand by our reporting."

CBS News admitted it was misled in Logan's report by a source who claimed he was on the scene of a 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, but whose account was later discredited. Logan later appeared on CBS' “This Morning” and apologized to viewers, saying it was wrong to include in the report Dylan Davies, a security contractor who claimed he took part in fighting at the mission.

Logan claims that a 2014 article in New York magazine about the report contained defamatory statements that hurt her reputation and led to a diminished role at CBS.

Logan's last “60 Minutes” piece aired in 2018 and her contract was not renewed, according to the lawsuit.

A new documentary series hosted by Logan is set to air on Fox Nation, Fox News' streaming service, in January.


More on MarketBeat
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now7 Stocks That Insiders are Buying Now
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel