Ex-Fed economist Bill Nelson on Federal Reserve strategy

S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)

Ex-Fed economist Bill Nelson on Federal Reserve strategy

Mon., August 1, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer


In this undated photo provided by Bank Policy Institute, Bill Nelson poses for a photograph. Nelson is the chief economist of the Bank Policy Institute, a trade group for U.S. banks. (Bank Policy Institute via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Nelson has experienced the workings of the Federal Reserve from both sides of the street.

Nelson is the chief economist of the Bank Policy Institute, a trade group for U.S. banks. Earlier in his career, he served as an economist at the Federal Reserve and rose to become deputy director of the Division of Monetary Affairs, which provides guidance for the Fed's interest rate decisions.

Like many economists, Nelson says the Fed took too long this year to start raising rates. He favors a more forward-looking strategy from the Fed, which has recently made several sharp policy shifts in response to the latest economic data. The Associated Press spoke recently with Nelson.

Q: Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have acknowledged that with hindsight, they could have started raising rates earlier than they did. What do you think of their policy now?

A: They’re on the right track. Not 100% sure they’re following the right strategy, but I think the path they are on is a good one.

Q: Where do you disagree?

A: Part of the problem that left them where they are was initially a desire to focus on realized inflation rather than the outlook for inflation. It’s understandable, given that the outlook was very difficult to predict. But monetary policy needs to be a forward-looking exercise, based on forecasts. It can’t be based on looking out the window. Even though they have now adjusted to a rapid pace of tightening, they still seem to be responding to what they’re seeing outside the window rather than looking ahead. You could make a mistake — in either direction — by looking at current inflation. Inflation could remain high even though spending is weakening. And in light of that, you don’t want to keep raising rates if you’re already slowing growth. But on the other hand, there’s going to be a reduction in inflation that occurs simply because the transitory components are passing through. And you wouldn’t want to respond to that, either, by stopping rate hikes.


Q: Is the Fed fully focused on raising rates, or might they pull back soon, out of fear of rising unemployment and recession?

A: Sometimes, the dual mandate can give conflicting directions in terms of what the Fed needs to do: The need to have inflation be roughly 2% and the unemployment rate near full employment. But this isn’t one of those times. The labor market is very tight, and inflation is very high. They need to position monetary policy so that it's very restrictive in terms of economic growth. They don’t want to cause an unnecessarily deep recession. What they’re shooting for is a position of sufficient restraint to slow the economy to bring inflation back down.

But I am confident that when there are more signs of slowing growth and signs of inflation falling, they will be weighing both of those together.

___

Interviewed by Christopher Rugaber. Edited for clarity and length.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 70% since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. However, in the last three months, the index is down 20%..

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.