Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge

S&P 500   4,153.22 (-1.78%)
DOW   33,209.55 (-1.48%)
QQQ   316.23 (-2.05%)
AAPL   168.70 (-1.64%)
MSFT   279.17 (-2.44%)
META   163.41 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   114.49 (-2.32%)
AMZN   133.73 (-3.26%)
TSLA   864.70 (-2.84%)
NVDA   172.96 (-3.10%)
NIO   19.03 (-0.10%)
BABA   90.36 (+0.81%)
AMD   93.44 (-2.62%)
T   18.25 (-0.98%)
MU   58.90 (-2.66%)
CGC   3.47 (-9.16%)
F   14.96 (-5.79%)
GE   75.34 (-3.06%)
DIS   116.69 (-2.87%)
AMC   11.39 (-36.79%)
PYPL   94.02 (-2.63%)
PFE   48.98 (-0.35%)
NFLX   228.23 (-5.36%)
S&P 500   4,153.22 (-1.78%)
DOW   33,209.55 (-1.48%)
QQQ   316.23 (-2.05%)
AAPL   168.70 (-1.64%)
MSFT   279.17 (-2.44%)
META   163.41 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   114.49 (-2.32%)
AMZN   133.73 (-3.26%)
TSLA   864.70 (-2.84%)
NVDA   172.96 (-3.10%)
NIO   19.03 (-0.10%)
BABA   90.36 (+0.81%)
AMD   93.44 (-2.62%)
T   18.25 (-0.98%)
MU   58.90 (-2.66%)
CGC   3.47 (-9.16%)
F   14.96 (-5.79%)
GE   75.34 (-3.06%)
DIS   116.69 (-2.87%)
AMC   11.39 (-36.79%)
PYPL   94.02 (-2.63%)
PFE   48.98 (-0.35%)
NFLX   228.23 (-5.36%)
S&P 500   4,153.22 (-1.78%)
DOW   33,209.55 (-1.48%)
QQQ   316.23 (-2.05%)
AAPL   168.70 (-1.64%)
MSFT   279.17 (-2.44%)
META   163.41 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   114.49 (-2.32%)
AMZN   133.73 (-3.26%)
TSLA   864.70 (-2.84%)
NVDA   172.96 (-3.10%)
NIO   19.03 (-0.10%)
BABA   90.36 (+0.81%)
AMD   93.44 (-2.62%)
T   18.25 (-0.98%)
MU   58.90 (-2.66%)
CGC   3.47 (-9.16%)
F   14.96 (-5.79%)
GE   75.34 (-3.06%)
DIS   116.69 (-2.87%)
AMC   11.39 (-36.79%)
PYPL   94.02 (-2.63%)
PFE   48.98 (-0.35%)
NFLX   228.23 (-5.36%)
S&P 500   4,153.22 (-1.78%)
DOW   33,209.55 (-1.48%)
QQQ   316.23 (-2.05%)
AAPL   168.70 (-1.64%)
MSFT   279.17 (-2.44%)
META   163.41 (-2.71%)
GOOGL   114.49 (-2.32%)
AMZN   133.73 (-3.26%)
TSLA   864.70 (-2.84%)
NVDA   172.96 (-3.10%)
NIO   19.03 (-0.10%)
BABA   90.36 (+0.81%)
AMD   93.44 (-2.62%)
T   18.25 (-0.98%)
MU   58.90 (-2.66%)
CGC   3.47 (-9.16%)
F   14.96 (-5.79%)
GE   75.34 (-3.06%)
DIS   116.69 (-2.87%)
AMC   11.39 (-36.79%)
PYPL   94.02 (-2.63%)
PFE   48.98 (-0.35%)
NFLX   228.23 (-5.36%)

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge

Mon., August 22, 2022 | The Associated Press


Former Formula One boss, Bernie Ecclestone, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the Government. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of pounds (dollars) in overseas assets.

Ecclestone, 91, entered a not guilty plea as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for a brief hearing.

Prosecutors issued a charge of fraud by false representation between July 2013 and October 2016 after British tax officials carried out a worldwide investigation into Ecclestone's finances.

Prosecutor Robert Simpson told the court that Ecclestone did not declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing about $650 million when he was asked about any trusts abroad that he was involved in.

The business magnate, dressed in a three-piece suit, was escorted into the court building's exit by security guards and his legal team. He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19.

Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for for four decades from the 1970s to 2017, when he stepped down as chief executive and Liberty Media took over the series.

He was arrested in Brazil in May for carrying a gun in his luggage while boarding a plane.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.