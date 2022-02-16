Ex-Goldman banker testifies 1MDB scheme a 'house of cards'

S&P 500   4,437.63 (-0.75%)
DOW   34,704.43 (-0.81%)
QQQ   352.17 (-1.11%)
AAPL   170.89 (-1.10%)
MSFT   296.44 (-1.34%)
FB   214.70 (-2.85%)
GOOGL   2,713.91 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,142.35 (+0.39%)
TSLA   910.72 (-1.27%)
NVDA   259.00 (-2.25%)
BABA   125.93 (-0.25%)
NIO   25.41 (-1.47%)
AMD   115.23 (-5.14%)
CGC   8.74 (+0.11%)
MU   94.93 (-1.11%)
GE   100.95 (+0.03%)
T   23.92 (-1.73%)
F   17.87 (-1.16%)
DIS   155.26 (+0.35%)
AMC   19.72 (+1.23%)
PFE   50.19 (+0.80%)
ACB   4.76 (+2.81%)
BA   217.96 (+0.11%)
S&P 500   4,437.63 (-0.75%)
DOW   34,704.43 (-0.81%)
QQQ   352.17 (-1.11%)
AAPL   170.89 (-1.10%)
MSFT   296.44 (-1.34%)
FB   214.70 (-2.85%)
GOOGL   2,713.91 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,142.35 (+0.39%)
TSLA   910.72 (-1.27%)
NVDA   259.00 (-2.25%)
BABA   125.93 (-0.25%)
NIO   25.41 (-1.47%)
AMD   115.23 (-5.14%)
CGC   8.74 (+0.11%)
MU   94.93 (-1.11%)
GE   100.95 (+0.03%)
T   23.92 (-1.73%)
F   17.87 (-1.16%)
DIS   155.26 (+0.35%)
AMC   19.72 (+1.23%)
PFE   50.19 (+0.80%)
ACB   4.76 (+2.81%)
BA   217.96 (+0.11%)
S&P 500   4,437.63 (-0.75%)
DOW   34,704.43 (-0.81%)
QQQ   352.17 (-1.11%)
AAPL   170.89 (-1.10%)
MSFT   296.44 (-1.34%)
FB   214.70 (-2.85%)
GOOGL   2,713.91 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,142.35 (+0.39%)
TSLA   910.72 (-1.27%)
NVDA   259.00 (-2.25%)
BABA   125.93 (-0.25%)
NIO   25.41 (-1.47%)
AMD   115.23 (-5.14%)
CGC   8.74 (+0.11%)
MU   94.93 (-1.11%)
GE   100.95 (+0.03%)
T   23.92 (-1.73%)
F   17.87 (-1.16%)
DIS   155.26 (+0.35%)
AMC   19.72 (+1.23%)
PFE   50.19 (+0.80%)
ACB   4.76 (+2.81%)
BA   217.96 (+0.11%)
S&P 500   4,437.63 (-0.75%)
DOW   34,704.43 (-0.81%)
QQQ   352.17 (-1.11%)
AAPL   170.89 (-1.10%)
MSFT   296.44 (-1.34%)
FB   214.70 (-2.85%)
GOOGL   2,713.91 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,142.35 (+0.39%)
TSLA   910.72 (-1.27%)
NVDA   259.00 (-2.25%)
BABA   125.93 (-0.25%)
NIO   25.41 (-1.47%)
AMD   115.23 (-5.14%)
CGC   8.74 (+0.11%)
MU   94.93 (-1.11%)
GE   100.95 (+0.03%)
T   23.92 (-1.73%)
F   17.87 (-1.16%)
DIS   155.26 (+0.35%)
AMC   19.72 (+1.23%)
PFE   50.19 (+0.80%)
ACB   4.76 (+2.81%)
BA   217.96 (+0.11%)

Ex-Goldman banker testifies 1MDB scheme a 'house of cards'

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | Tom Hays, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top banker at Goldman Sachs testified Wednesday that he and other corrupt executives at the firm built a “house of cards” that was doomed to fall to try to conceal an audacious scheme to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund.

Tim Leissner told a federal jury in New York City that he paid bribes, took kickbacks and lied to banks to keep the scheme going. Leissner identified Roger Ng, who’s on trial in the sprawling case, as a key conspirator.

Leissner testified that he, Ng and Low Taek Jho — the Malaysian financier and fugitive socialite known as Jho Low — used off-shore accounts and shell companies to “disguise the flow of funds.” The money laundering efforts also involved drawing up fake contracts with banks, he said.

“If we told any bank the truth, it wouldn’t work. … The house of cards would have fallen down,” he said.

Leissner, 52, pleaded guilty in 2018 to paying millions of dollars in bribes to government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi. He was ordered to forfeit $43.7 million as part of his guilty plea and agreed to testify against Ng.

Ng’s defense attorneys have described the looting of $4.5 billion from the 1MDB state investment fund as “perhaps the single largest heist in the history of the world.” But they contend U.S. prosecutors scapegoated Ng for “corporate-wide” failures at Goldman that enabled the colossal fraud orchestrated by superiors like Leissner.

Federal prosecutors allege Ng pocketed $35 million in secret kickbacks and conspired to launder pilfered funds through the U.S. financial system. They say he also deleted personal email accounts to cover his tracks.

A former head of investment banking in Malaysia, Ng is the only Goldman banker to stand trial in the 1MDB scandal. The 49-year-old has pleaded not guilty to three counts, including conspiring to launder money and violating an anti-bribery law.

The embezzlement bankrolled lavish spending on jewels, art, a superyacht and luxury real estate. The spoils even helped finance Hollywood movies, including the 2013 Leonardo DiCaprio film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Low, who maintains his innocence, became well known in the New York City and Los Angeles club scenes. In 2012, he threw a lavish 31st birthday bash attended by DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities — a fête described by The Wall Street Journal as the “wildest party (Las) Vegas ever saw.”

A Goldman Sachs subsidiary admitted “knowingly and willfully” conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws, agreeing to pay more than $2.9 billion. The penalties included roughly $600 million in profits Goldman made off the 1MDB scandal. That came on top of $3.9 billion Goldman paid Malaysia.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group right now?

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)2.9$358.27-1.6%2.23%6.04Buy$442.42
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.